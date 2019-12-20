BOONE — The Hardin Park boys’ basketball team outscored visiting Cove Creek by 15 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 57-27 victory at Hardin Park’s gym Dec. 19.
Hardin Park (7-4) had already built a 27-17 halftime lead when the Eagles added to it in the third quarter. Cove Creek (5-6) scored three points in the first two minutes of the third, but a 3-pointer from Heath Rowan left Hardin Park in front 32-20.
The Eagles slammed the door on Cove Creek by scoring the next 13 points of the third. Nic Aparacio scored the next four points, Rowan hit another 3-pointer and scored again off a steal.
More Hardin Park defense led to more Hardin Park points. A Ben Grosky steal led to a Cristian Santiago basket and a Aparicio steal led to another Santiago basket to give the Eagles a 45-20 lead.
Santiago led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points. Rowan and Grosky each finished with 10 points and both Aparicio and Jake Henderson each scored six points.
Hardin Park also got four points from Josiah Railey and two points each from Trathon Gragg, Luke Edminsten, Landon Scott and Caleb Dewey.
J.T. Cook made 10-of-11 foul shots to lead Cove Creek with 12 points. Orin Ellis scored six points, Jack Hicks scored four, Kade Maiden scored two and both Ethan Trivette and Seth Greene score one point.
Hardin Park boys 57, Cove Creek 27
Cove Creek 27 (5-6)
Smith 0 0-2 0, Hicks 2 0-0 4, Trivette 0 1-2 1, Maiden 1 0-0 2, Greene 0 1-2 1, Ellis 2 2-6 6, Cook 1 10-11 12, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Alvarez 0 0-0 0, Guteschall 0 0-0 0, Vannoy 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 14-23 27.
Hardin Park 57 (7-4)
Santiago 6 1-1 13, Henderson 2 2-2 6, Rowan 4 0-0 10, Grosky 5 0-0 10, Gragg 1 0-0 2, Edminsten 1 0-0 02, Aparicio 2 2-2 6, Railey 2 0-3 4, Scott 1 0-0 2, Homier 0 0-2 0, Dewey 1 0-0 2, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0, Habich 0 0-0 0, Bishop 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-10 57.
Cove Creek 4 13 3 7 — 27
Hardin Park 10 17 18 12 — 57
3-point goals—Cove Creek, none; Hardin Park 2 (Rowan 2). Total fouls—Cove Creek 8, Hardin Park 16. Fouled out, none. Technical fouls—None.
