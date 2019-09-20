TAYLORSVILLE — Watauga volleyball coach Kris Hagaman had a little surprise for her players following the visiting Pioneers’ 25-11, 25-12, 25-19 win over Alexander Central on Sept. 18 at Alexander High School.
The win gave Hagaman, who has been the head coach of the Pioneers for the past 10 years, her 200th victory as the Watauga head coach. The win also leaves the Pioneers with an overall record of 12-0 and leaves them in first place of the Northwestern Conference with a 5-0 mark. Watauga won its 42nd straight regular season match and their 48th straight NWC match.
Hagaman said her players deserve the credit for the 200 wins and for both winning streaks.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some really quality athletes,” Hagaman said.
Hagaman said the players and the sport itself are big reasons why she has stayed the Pioneers’ volleyball coach the past decade.
“I love volleyball,” she said. “It’s my passion. I like teaching volleyball in all different age groups. I love to work with the club kids and the 12 youth, I enjoy them new skills. I enjoy working with the older girls, refining their skills that they have. I love the sport and I want to pass that to other people.”
Hagaman waited to tell the Pioneers about her milestone until the Pioneers were finished with Alexander Central (4-8, 1-4 NWC).
“We didn’t even know to be honest, when it first happened,” Watauga’s senior libero Chloe Baldwin said. “After the game she got emotional and we were like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then she said, ‘This is a really important win and I thank you guys for it. It’s my 200th win’ We were all super-excited for her. She’s a really great coach and I know she’s put in a lot of effort with it. I’m proud of her and I’m proud of our team for helping her get there.”
Pioneers’ senior outside hitter Rebekah Farthing finished with 14 kills, four service aces and eight digs defensively against Alexander Central. Brooke Byrd added 13 kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Watauga senior middle blocker Tegan Allan added six kills and four blocks, while outside hitter Carolyn Murray had four kills. Pioneers setter Brelyn Sturgill handed out 30 assists, served three aces and had a block. Baldwin added two service aces and five digs defensively.
“(Hagaman) told us after the match that it was very special,” Farthing said. “She said we made it so special, especially since we won. We played hard and a lot of people got to play and we were super happy and proud of her.”
The Pioneers face their NWC rival Hickory at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Sept. 23. Hickory goes into the match tied with Watauga for first place in the NWC with a 5-0 conference record. The Red Tornadoes are 9-3 overall.
“It’s like I keep saying, anybody can beat anybody on any day and it’s been proven time and time again,” Hagaman said. “We went to Alexander Central and played and their record was 4-7 at the time and they were a good team. It certainly was not a cakewalk and the girls have to realize that going into each match that nothing is a given. You have to earn everything.”
Watauga JVs vs. Alexander Central
TAYLORSVILLE — Watauga’s junior varsity volleyball team fell to Alexander Central 25-15, 25-22. On Sept. 18.
Watauga’s Sadie Sharpe finished with seven kills, two serving aces, two digs defensively and a block. Brooke Jones had nine digs and an assist, while Faith Watson had two digs and two kills to go with two blocks and two serving aces.
Watauga setter Megan Patton handed out 16 assists to go with a kill and two digs.
