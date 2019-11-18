ZIONVILLE — Every member of the Green Valley boys’ basketball team scored in its 41-4 victory over host Mabel Nov. 18 at Mabel School.
No member of the Green Valley roster scored more than five points, but three Eagles — Eli Greene, Zach Whittington and Chase Cawvey — scored five points for Green Valley. Four Eagles — Chance Miller, Tyler Coffey, Cooper Critcher and Walker Norris — scored four points. None of the Eagles made more than two field goals from the floor.
The Eagles (3-1) kept pressure on the Mabel guards for most of the game. Mabel (0-4) got a basket each from James Moreschat and Dillon Zuragoza, but no other scoring.
Green Valley was also effective from the foul line by making 7-of-14 free throws.
Mabel actually scored the first basket of the game when a Zuragoza basket gave Mabel a 2-0 lead. Green Valley countered with two baskets from Norris and a foul shot from Whittington to take a 5-2 lead.
Green Valley took control of the game by outscoring Mabel 19-0 in the second quarter. Critcher and Coffey each scored twice to spark Green Valley’s run.
In other middle school basketball results, Parkway beat Valle Crucis 35-30, Blowing Rock beat Bethel 44-18 and Hardin Park beat Cove Creek 47-19.
Up next in middle school boys’ basketball, Cove Creek (2-2) plays at Blowing Rock (4-0), Parkway (4-0) plays at Green Valley (3-1), Hardin Park (2-2) plays at Bethel (0-4) and Valle Crucis (1-3) plays at Mabel (0-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.