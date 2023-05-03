VALLE CRUCIS — As if wind was at their backs, local runners Sarah Garvick and Caleb Critcher took home the top place female and male finisher awards following The Cub race in Valle Crucis on Saturday.
With bright skies and cool temps, racers enjoyed a spectacular day for one of the most iconic races in the High Country.
“With The Bear and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon on hold, we were happy to offer our long-standing traditional course for locals and visitors," Mary Sheryl Horine, race organizer, said. "Starting in 2009, The Cub has had a loyal following of runners, most of whom have gone on to compete in the High Country Triple Crown race series. In prior years, many people used The Cub as a warm-up race for The Bear, hence the name."
The Cub is presented by Mast General Store and is sponsored by 180 Float Spa, Louma Designs, Dan’l Boone Inn, State Employees Association of NC District 3 (SEANC), and the Blue Cross of NC Institute for Health and Human Services.
Other local top place age group winners included Andriana Rink, Grady Gates, Taylor Webster, Genie Griffin, Laura McKenzie, Jeremy Jones, Brad Carlton, John Williams, Elaine Trettel and Ann Viles.
