Bonnie Clark and Lisa Isley run

Bonnie Clark (#617) of Banner Elk and Lisa Isley (#39) of Newland run alongside a stretch of roadway during a portion of "The Cub" race on Saturday in Valle Crucis.

 Photo courtesy Mary Sheryl Horine

VALLE CRUCIS — As if wind was at their backs, local runners Sarah Garvick and Caleb Critcher took home the top place female and male finisher awards following The Cub race in Valle Crucis on Saturday.

With bright skies and cool temps, racers enjoyed a spectacular day for one of the most iconic races in the High Country.

Caleb Critcher the cub race

Caleb Critcher of Deep Gap runs in "The Cub" race on Saturday, April 30.

