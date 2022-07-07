BOONE — Ask any football player and they’ll tell you the same thing: it’s tough in the trenches. Playing on the offensive or defensive lines takes its toll on players and after four years of trench warfare at Watauga High School, Grant Lawrence is satisfied.
Weighing north of 300 lbs. as a freshman and with a frame to carry it, the 6-foot-3 lineman has always been big enough to play the toughest positions on the field. Originally, the plan was to “eight quarter” Lawrence, allowing him to develop on the JV roster while picking up some snaps on varsity.
Then, starting nose tackle Adrion Cassidy picked up an injury and Lawrence took the spot, even if he was not fully prepared to do so.
“Nobody else could fill that role,” Lawrence said. “I didn’t do well my freshman year, that’s for sure.”
From then on, Lawrence was a fixture on the Watauga line, a powerful force through the middle that demanded multiple blockers. In his final two seasons, Lawrence was flanked by rushers Isaiah Shirley and Orlando Leon, meaning opponents had no good options when looking for places to run the ball.
His freshman season, the Pioneers went 13-1 with a perfect, 7-0 conference record. By the time he graduated in 2022, the Pioneers had compiled a 23-0 conference record with Lawrence on the squad, but it was not as easy as the record may indicate.
Right in the middle of Lawrence’s high school experience, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted normal life and cut his sophomore year short. Heading into a junior year full of uncertainty, high school football was made a spring sport and kicked off in February.
Looking back, Lawrence was frank with his thoughts on the unusual season.
“It was scary, honestly I felt like we weren’t ready. I think everybody felt that way,” Lawrence said. “I think we started official practice two or three weeks before the first game.”
He added with the delay and the pandemic, the team had basically not done any official football work in a year. The team ended up bringing yet another conference title to Boone, but were then expected to turn around and start Lawrence’s senior season only a few months later.
Heading into his fourth and final year, Lawrence was at the point where other players were looking at colleges, or sending tape to whoever would take it with the hopes of continuing their football careers at the next level. But Lawrence wasn’t.
While not initially opposed to the possibility of playing in college, Lawrence was not one to push the issue and by his senior year, was beginning to fall out of love with the sport — in part due to the toll of playing in the trenches.
“It got to the point where everything just hurt week-to-week and new things would show up after that,” Lawrence said. “A lot of people have the dedication to do it … I just didn’t feel like I could give a college my whole 100% as often.”
Even though his mind had been made up and he was ready to be done with football, the realization that it was all coming to an end did hit him eventually.
“Last game of the season, I was at the point where I was ready for it to be over and then I was like, ‘Dang, this is my last season. Let’s go for the win,” Lawrence said. “There was no part of me that wanted to lose, but I was tired, I was getting over it. There was a lot of things I’d rather be doing.”
One of those things was being a mechanic with a focus on diesel engines. Lawrence said that compared to football, less pain, more pay and an enjoyable day made it an obvious choice.
His first truck, which is still his daily driver, runs on a 6.0L Powerstroke engine, notorious for its habit of blowing head gaskets. Lawrence got it with more than 400,000 miles and has added 10,000 more, while maintaining it with the skills he is turning into a career.
While his teammates are hoping to make plays at the next level, Lawrence has set his sights on one day opening his own shop or starting a traveling repair service. In the meantime, he’s working for his uncle’s shop on N.C. 194 while preparing to attend Wilkes Community College’s heavy duty diesel program.
When talking about his plans, the 18-year-old may sound like he has it all figured out, but noted his mother reminds him he hasn’t yet.
“She says, ‘you like to think you got your life figured out, but you don’t,’” Lawrence said. “I’m well aware, but there’s some things I do have figured out a little bit.”
