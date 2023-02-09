Tuesday's game featured six different lead changes between the two teams as well as five separate ties.
The Patriots built an early 17-4 lead, but the Pioneers clawed back with a 16-2 run to pull ahead 20-19 in the second quarter.
During Watauga's run, Matthew Habich and Logan Greene splashed back-to-back 3-pointers, while Seth Greene followed them up moments later with an "and-one" layup through contact. Jackson Love and Eli Bishop finished the Pioneer scoring streak with consecutive fastbreak layups — Bishop's through heavy contact.
Both squads traded baskets from there, including another fastbreak layup from Watauga's Orin Ellis. The Pioneers narrowly led at halftime, 29-27. In the first half, Freedom had scored most of their points in their halfcourt offense, while Watauga had proven adept at scoring in transition.
Coming out of the break, the Patriots netted a quick five points to take a 32-29 advantage, but Love pulled the Pioneers level again soon after. Freedom then put together an 8-0 run to establish a 40-32 lead.
The Patriots had a better night on the offensive glass, out-rebounding the Pioneers 19-10 on second-chance boards.
Again, Watauga stormed back with their own 8-0 run to tie the game at 40-40, with a short baseline jumper by Paul Taylor a big part of that effort.
The two sides kept pace with one another with Freedom creating small leads on multiple occasions that the Pioneers managed to match shot-for-shot. Seth Greene pulled Watauga within one point, 51-50, with a hard-fought layup in the paint.
A string of missed attempts then followed from both teams until Freedom nipped in front with a late goal. The Pioneers were unsuccessful on their next possession, forcing them to foul to stop the clock. A couple of made Patriot free throws extended the lead to 54-50 with mere seconds to go, leaving the Pioneers with too little time to attempt another comeback.
Despite the loss, Watauga's JV head coach Andrew Wilson has helped direct his athletes to a .666 record, going 14-7 overall on the season.
The JV Pioneer boys will wrap up their schedule by hosting the Ashe County JV Huskies (8-12). The Huskies will come to Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 10 with tipoff set for 5:15 p.m. Watauga have previously bested Ashe County JVs twice this season, winning 57-32 and 47-37.
