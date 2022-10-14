BOONE — On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the NC NW 4A conference tennis playoffs kicked off with Watauga hosting from their home courts, as Alexander Central and South Caldwell came to participate in the competition.
Watauga entered two singles players and two teams of doubles into the competition, totaling six candidates. Sienna Davidson and Larisa Muse played in the singles bracket, while Alaina Muse/Laurel West and Madison Ogden/Amira Younce were the pairings in the doubles section of the conference playoffs.
Davidson and Larisa Muse both had first round byes in singles, as well as Ogden and Younce in doubles. However, West and Alaina Muse had to enter into play in the opening round in their section of the bracket.
West/Muse lost their opening set 6-3, they battled back and took the second set 5-7 to force a single tiebreak set. In a tenacious showing, West and Muse played to a narrow 10-8 loss to twins Sydney and Samantha Austin from South Caldwell.
In the second round on the other side of the bracket, Ogden and Younce faced Hannah Kilby and Jenna Mason from Alexander Central. The Pioneer duo won this match in two sets, as the Cougars pair only took one game point in the second and none in the first.
Following that up, Ogden and Younce landed in the finals against another partnership from Alexander Central: Emmy Rogers and Taylor Sharpe. These four have played each other many times over their high school careers, and have developed a friendly but competitive rivalry amongst themselves. Although both doubles teams in the finals advance to regionals, this next battle would determine their seeding, which can be crucial.
The Cougar duo Rogers and Sharpe had fought past the Austin twins from South Caldwell in another brutal triple-set tiebreaker in the semifinals. The Watauga pairing of Ogden and Younce again won in two sets, 6-1 both times. The quartet of ladies hugged and congratulated each other on the match, as they all were now set to feature in future playoffs, win or lose.
In singles play, both Davidson and Larisa Muse came out hot in their separate semifinals matchups, as both took their first set 6-0. Davidson defeated Alexander Central's Adisyn Eckard 6-0 again to win the match, and while she let two points slip to her opponent from South Caldwell — Victoria Villacorte — Watauga's Muse still walked away with the win 6-2.
In the finals, the two Pioneers Davidson and Muse faced each other, knowing that both were now guaranteed to advance (due to merely reaching the finals being the qualification) but that the winner of their matchup would have better seeding.
Both are fantastic sophomores, who are at the top of their game, but Davidson proved the victor on this day, pulling out the victory over Muse in two sets. Each Watauga athlete was still all smiles afterward, knowing that the hard work was still ahead, but that they were both winners.
With Davidson's win, under head coach Jennifer Pillow's tutelage, a different Watauga athlete has won the conference singles bracket four years running: Jadyn Kadyk in 2019, Jillian Russert in 2020, Larisa Muse in 2021 and now Davidson in 2022. Kadyk and Russert were each stellar in their year, as Kadyk reached state semifinals in '19 and Russert reached the quarterfinals in '20.
After the matches, Odgen and Younce talked about how Pillow — who is retiring from the position at the end of the season — keeps them motivated but also ensures they demonstrate good sportsmanship.
"Jennifer never lets us have a bad attitude, like even if we're having a bad day we have to be respectful to our opponent," Younce said. "And that makes it easier to play when you know you have someone so supportive behind you. When you know someone has got your back like that, and to know that she is so invested in our development, it's just really nice."
"I think it's important to try our best since this is her last season, so that she can leave feeling good with how her team," Ogden added.
Speaking on how they feel going deeper into the playoffs, the pair revealed mixed emotions.
"I'm kind both excited and nervous, heading into the playoffs as we face better and better teams," said Ogden. "I don't like stress, I think it's much easier to play when you don't have to be so serious about it. I personally start to get frustrated and lose my patience if I'm not careful. So that's what I've been trying to work on, maintaining my patience."
"I kind of let my emotions guide me. And a lot of times though, instead of like, trying to like end points faster, I intentionally elongate them," Younce said. "And it kind of calms me down, just like lobbing it back and forth. It kind of lets me work my way out of my emotions a little bit."
Coach Pillow praised all six of her athletes that played on the day.
"Congrats to them all. Everyone played lights out tennis today. Sienna and Larisa were nervous and didn't want to play each other. But we all kind of knew it was going to come down to that, just because most of the stronger athletes in the conference took the doubles path," Pillow said. "As for Laurel and Alaina, I did have confidence in them that they could do well and come out of the bottom of the bracket and make the finals. Unfortunately, they lost in a third set tiebreaker, but what they did is so impressive for two seniors who haven't played much together to be able to kind of put it together in a week and be able to play that caliber of tennis against two twin sisters who have been playing together for four years. And there was no doubt in my mind that Madison and Amira were going to win the doubles bracket."
Davidson, Muse, Ogden and Younce will travel to Charlotte on Oct. 21 to further compete in the 4A West Regionals playoff bracket, which will be held at Hough High School in Cornelius.
Singles Bracket
Quarterfinals
Adisyn Eckard (AC) def. Gracie Fisher (SC) 2-1 (6-4, 4-6, 10-6 tiebreak)
Victoria Villacorte (SC) def. Ella Deal (AC) 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Semifinals
Sienna Davidson (WAT) def. Adisyn Eckard (AC) 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Larisa Muse (WAT) def. Victoria Villacorte (SC) 2-0 (6-0, 6-2)
Finals (both individuals advance to regionals)
Sienna Davidson (WAT) def. Larisa Muse (WAT) 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
Doubles Bracket
Quarterfinals
Kilby/Mason (AC) def. Hartley/Reichling (SC) 2-0 (6-4, 6-2)
Austin/Austin (SC) def. Muse/West (WAT) 2-1 (6-3, 5-7, 10-8 tiebreak)
Semifinals
Ogden/Younce (WAT) def. Kilby/Mason (AC) 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
Rogers/Sharpe (AC) def. Austin/Austin (SC) 2-1 (6-1, 3-6, 10-6 tiebreak)
Finals (both duos advance to regionals)
Ogden/Younce (WAT) def. Rogers/Sharpe (AC) 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)
