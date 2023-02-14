BOONE — Four standout Watauga Pioneer boys soccer players — Kai Suyao, Noah Jamison, Kyle Painter and Luke Hunter — have been named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Region Players team. Furthermore, Watauga head coach Josh Honeycutt was also selected as Region Coach of the Year.
The five Pioneer recognitions came after a successful season that included a final record of 13-9-1, a Northwest 3A/4A Conference title via a conference record of 9-1 and a “sweet sixteen” appearance in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs after victories in the first two rounds.
Honeycutt spoke about the all-region selections that he and his athletes achieved after their fall season.
“Kai Suyao, he’s a senior center back,” Honeycutt said, “Kai was a captain, he locked people down (defensively). He was a rock and our anchor in the back. His ability to shut shut people down is excellent, and I think he’s one of the best defenders in our region by far.”
Suyao was pivotal in defense for Watauga, stymieing threats over the course of the season. Multiple teams that the Pioneers faced tried to rely on talented solo strikers to carry their attacks, but Suyao would guard his assignment 1-vs-1 and nearly always come out on top.
“Noah Jamison, very similar to Kai, Noah is a lockdown down back (defender),” Honeycutt said. “Noah is somebody that that we used to shut Hibriten’s No. 1 guy down. We put a man-on-man defense, and you typically don’t do a one-on-one shadow in soccer but we knew if we could shut him down we had a really good chance of winning the game, and Noah was able to do that.”
Jamison and Suyao formed the base of a defense that allowed the second fewest goals in conference play, and were so good that the Pioneers decided to go with a 3-at-the-back formation to make the best use of their plethora of defensive talent.
“Typically, I like four-in-the-back defensively,” Honeycutt said, “so when you’ve got three that you can rely on and count on, that gives you somebody else that you can either throw in the midfield or throw up top to make us more dangerous offensively, so that was that was huge for us.”
Another senior defender — Silas Jackson — was typically the third man in the defensive portion of Watauga’s lineup, and although Jackson was not included in the NCSCA’s All-Region designation he was still a pivotal piece in the Pioneer defense across the season.
Honeycutt continued, talking about the two remaining All-Region selections.
“Kyle Painter, even as a junior, had a phenomenal season,” Honeycutt said. “He had some early adversity not knowing he was going to be the starter when we lost our senior goalkeeper because he was ineligible and Kyle stepped up to the plate and had a great season with just a ton of saves in goal for us.”
Painter ended the season with a total of 150 saves on the season, which averages out to approximately 6.52 saves per game. Painter’s number of saves is even more impressive considering the lockdown defense ahead of the Watauga goalkeeper did not allow opposing teams very many shots in the first place.
“Luke Hunter was our fourth All-Region player, another senior captain. He was the heart of our midfield. Luke is the kid that you had to drag off the field because he never wanted to come out,” Honeycutt said. “If he was hurt, you still had to drag him off the field because he didn’t want to leave. He was the anchor in midfield, our glue to keep the defense and offense connected, he was he was a special piece for us. Somebody that talented, who works that hard and never wants to come off the field obviously deserves to be in the All-Region category.”
Hunter scored four goals over the course of the season as a deep-lying midfielder, and chipped in with numerous tackles and defense-splitting passes as well.
The five honors bestowed upon Pioneers Suyao, Jamison, Painter, Hunter and Honeycutt were well-earned for their efforts and accomplishments of the 2022 season, and shows the high level of quality soccer that resides within the High Country and at Watauga High School.
