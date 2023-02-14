BOONE — Four standout Watauga Pioneer boys soccer players — Kai Suyao, Noah Jamison, Kyle Painter and Luke Hunter — have been named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Region Players team. Furthermore, Watauga head coach Josh Honeycutt was also selected as Region Coach of the Year.

Overlooking practice

Watauga’s boys’ soccer coach Josh Honeycutt talks to his players at the end of the Pioneers’ practice on Aug. 1.

The five Pioneer recognitions came after a successful season that included a final record of 13-9-1, a Northwest 3A/4A Conference title via a conference record of 9-1 and a “sweet sixteen” appearance in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs after victories in the first two rounds.

Kai header vs Hough

Kai Suyao heads the ball away to clear the danger for his team.
Jamison v. HR

Watauga defender Noah Jamison plays the ball in Watauga’s 3-0 loss to Hickory Ridge.
Painter GK

Kyle Painter takes a goal kick early on in the first half of the match against the Hough Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 3.
LukeHunterFreekick

Luke Hunter (Sr.) passes to his teammates from a free kick after a foul in the middle of the field.

