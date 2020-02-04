NEW ORLEANS, La. — After averaging 24.5 points over the weekend, App State men’s basketball guard Justin Forest has been named Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week.
Forrest earned the honor along with Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell. It marks the second time Forrest has earned the award this season and third time in his Mountaineer career.
In a win at Arkansas State on Jan. 30, Forrest poured in a game-high 26 points, including a 4-of-7 clip on three pointers, to go along with four rebounds. He followed that up with a 23-point performance at Little Rock on Saturday, going 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 on three-pointers.
In all, Forrest shot a combined 57.7 percent (15-of-26) from the field and (9-of-15) from beyond the arc during the weekend.
Forrest has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games, including 20 or more points in 10 games during that span. He currently leads the team and sits second in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 19.1 points.
