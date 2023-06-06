Breitenstein

WHS alum and Wofford legend Eric Breitenstein. 

 File Photo

IRVING, Texas — Valle Crucis native and former Watauga High School football star Eric Breitenstein is on named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot. 

Breitenstein, who was inducted into the first Watauga Athletic Department Hall of Fame in 2020, led Watauga to back-to-back Western Regional championship games. He graduated in 2008 with 6,151 yards and 65 rushing touchdowns on 841 carries. He earned All-State honors as a defensive back as a junior in 2006 and an All-State running back in 2007. He also led the Pioneers to a Northwestern Conference championship in 2007.

Eric Breitenstein

Eric Breitenstein runs against Central Cabarrus during the 2007 state 4-A playoffs.

