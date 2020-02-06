LENOIR — Beginning Feb. 1, CCC&TI’s Dean of Career and Technical Education Jeff Link added interim athletic director to his duties.
Link, who joined the staff of CCC&TI in August 2014, is a familiar name in regional sports. He is a former athletic director and an assistant principal at Watauga High School.
In addition to serving as an announcer at CCC&TI sporting events, Link also co-hosts The Scoreboard Show sports talk program on WJRI 1340AM/100.5 FM in Lenoir as well as a local sports broadcaster on KICKS 103.3 WKVS-FM.
Prior to his employment at CCC&TI, Link was a principal and an assistant principal at West Caldwell High School. He’s also served as an assistant principal and athletic director at East Burke High School.
Matt Anderson stepped down as CCC&TI Athletic Director, a position he had held since 2010 when he was also hired to be head coach of men’s basketball.
Anderson stepped down as head coach in May 2018 to serve as athletic director full-time. Anderson also had served in various academic roles at the college, including as CCC&TI’s transition advisor at West Caldwell High School and as a physical education instructor on CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson.
CCC&TI anticipates naming its permanent athletic director this summer.
