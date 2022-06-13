BOONE — Turning their home grounds into a fortress that opponents fear is a goal of every team in every sport. The Boone Bigfoots took a step toward that over the weekend by winning three games in three days at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone.
But it was not just their home record that received a boost, as the three wins helped the team heal from a 1-4 start to their second season.
The first win on Friday, June 10, was a tight, 3-2 win over the High Point-Thomasville Locos, where the Bigfoots (4-4) needed all nine innings to secure the win. After going down 1-0 in the fourth, the Foots finally evened the score in the eighth thanks to a double from Trevecca sophomore Josh Seiler.
Quickly finding themselves down by a run once again, the Foots were lifted to a win thanks to a clutch, deep hit from Justin Reed that got Tylan Reece and Matthew Wright home for a dramatic victory.
The win snapped a four-game skid for the Foots, and head coach Ryan Smoot noted that it was good to be on the right side of a close game.
"It was a team win," Smoot said. "Four or five pitchers, about every guy on the offensive side stepped up. It says a lot, given this stretch (of losses), and it's hopefully something we can build off of."
Build off of it they did, as a day later the Foots hosted the Carolina Yankees for a homefield blowout. A pair of RBIs from Drifton Padgett and a bomb from Reed led Boone to a 7-2 romp over the Yanks.
In just 24 hours, the Foots had built some momentum and started a winning streak, but they were going to have to top the rival Carolina Disco Turkeys on Sunday to make it three-in-a-row. Having lost to the Turkeys only a few days prior, the Bigfoots were looking for revenge as much as they were the win.
With the previous game ending 3-2 in favor of the Turkeys, their rematch was a hard-fought game as expected. The Foots were never able to build a truly insurmountable lead, and the Turkeys were not a team to just roll over and concede the game.
Despite leading by as much as five in the ninth, the Foots had a late scare when Carolina added a pair of runs. However, the Bigfoots held out and won 11-8.
Now back at .500, the Foots will head on the road for a trio of midweek games — including a June 16 rematch with the Disco Turkeys — before returning to Boone for another weekend homestand.
