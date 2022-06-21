The Bigfoots’ June 18 game against the Yard Goats was Superhero Night, and the players got into the spirit by playing in costumes of their favorite crime fighters, and Oompa Loompas. All were on display as they watched Jasper Dubberly warm up as he came onto the mound in relief.
The Bigfoots’ June 18 game against the Yard Goats was Superhero Night, and the players got into the spirit by playing in costumes of their favorite crime fighters, and Oompa Loompas. All were on display as they watched Jasper Dubberly warm up as he came onto the mound in relief.
BOONE — It was an up-and-down weekend for the Boone Bigfoots, who picked up a pair of wins before suffering the worst loss in franchise history on Sunday.
The three-game homestand began on Friday, June 17, against the High Country Woolly Worms. The exhibition was essentially an intra-squad scrimmage with alternate uniforms after the Greensboro Monarchs pulled out the day of. The back-and-forth game — that at one point was questionable due to the weather — turned into a slugfest that was tied 10-10 late.
The only way to determine a winner was, of course, a homerun derby that the Bigfoots won for their sixth straight.
The next day, the Foots welcomed the Greensboro Yard Goats and took off running. Seven runs in the first four innings made the game a blowout early while. Drifton Padgett racked up four hits on his own.
Meanwhile Lynchburg lefty Jack Bachmore was dealing on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings. While the Goats did pick up a lone run in the fifth, two runs from the Foots in the sixth sealed the deal on the 11-1 mercy win.
However, the good times would come to a screeching halt on Father’s Day when the Clayton Clovers came to town. The Clovers had four separate innings where they put up six runs or more, including a 10-run third in a 35-4 mauling of the Bigfoots.
Nick Mattifield started on the mound for the Bigfoots, but his 1.1 innings would quickly turn into a nightmare. Nine hits and nine runs allowed put the Foots into an early hole that any team would struggle to get out of.
Clover Matt Albritton was the man of the hour in the seven inning game, putting up nine RBIs and two home runs on four hits in seven plate appearances. The main consolation prize for Boone came from Colin Riddick, whose sixth inning triple added three RBIs to make the scoreline a little less lopsided. Of all the eye-popping stats, none may have been more ignominious than Alex Trepper’s ERA of 189.02.
While the win streak came to an end, it was in non-league play and the Foots still have a winning record overall at 7-5. After a trip to play the High Point-Thomasville Locos on June 21, the Foots will return to Boone on Wednesday, June 22, and close out the week with a Saturday home game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.