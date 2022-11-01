BOONE — Despite spooky Halloween fog blanketing Jack Groce Stadium for the second half, the Watauga Pioneers soccer team pulled off a comeback win to defeat the West Cabarrus Wolverines 3-2 in a first round playoff match.
“I told their (West Cabarrus) coach before the game, ‘If you don’t like the weather in Boone, just wait a few minutes,” Watauga soccer head coach Josh Honeycutt said afterward.
That saying summarizes the evening concisely, both literally and as a metaphor for the game in question.
Ahead of kickoff, dreary rain soaked conditions held a promise of an uncomfortable and ugly match. Instead, just prior to the 6 p.m. start time, the rain cleared and the clouds broke up. Now armed with a dry sky as well as eager feet, the No. 8 seeded Pioneers (12-8-1, 9-1 NWC) and the No. 25 seed Wolverines (13-10, 5-7 GMC) set off from the whistle and launched into a battle that turned out to be an instant classic.
Right from the off, Watauga dominated possession. The Pioneers passed adroitly along their backline and through the midfield, while lacing through balls in-behind for their forwards and wingbacks.
“I feel like we’re really did really well possessing out of the back,” Watauga captain Luke Hunter said. “When we stopped trying to go long and instead kept possession and worked it up the field, we did really well. We were finding those gaps in the midfield. Also our fitness was key, like in the second half, we often just beat teams because they are exhausted.”
Three big chances came from that possession early in the opening minutes, as Ben White blasted a shot over the goal in 4th minute and three minutes later, Silas Jackson had a shot saved by the Wolverines keeper Lucas McMillin. However, the third time was the charm for Watauga, as Silas Jackson scored off of a cross from Micah Duvall in the 10th minute. Duvall’s cross from the left wing fell to Jackson on the right side of the penalty box, and Jackson connected on a 20-yard booming strike, hitting it across the keeper to nestle it into the left side netting to put the Pioneers up 1-0.
From there, the first half was much more evenly contested. Wolverines 6’3” forward Drew Waller gave the Pioneers defense fits all night with his size, skill and pace. Waller nearly scored in the 18th minute after Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter forced him wide and narrowed his shooting angle. Instead Waller deftly attempted a chip shot that was saved by a goal-line clearance from Kai Suyao.
The game continued to heat up as Painter was called upon to make several saves, often 1-on-1, after Waller or other Wolverines got behind the Pioneer back line. Painter was leveled to the ground twice in the first half, and the second caused a clearly painful knee injury. The Watauga keeper toughed it out and stayed in the game, making back-to-back stops in the 29th and 30th minutes to keep his team in the lead.
However, sustained attacking play from West Cabarrus prompted a corner kick in the 35th minute. Jason Hernandez-Salinas sent an in-swinging corner to the far post, where the ball met the leaping Fabian Caceres, who headed it in to tie the game at 1-1. That result held until halftime.
During the break, a thick and oppressive fog began to roll in and blanket Jack Groce Stadium in an eerie atmosphere. The Halloween symbolism was played up, as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and other holiday-appropriate music was played to liven up the nervous crowd and give some fun ambiance to the match.
“In the second half when that fog rolled in, I couldn’t even see half of the field,” Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter said. “I remember once, a ball went way up in the air and I literally got lost about where it was and what was happening. I literally said to myself afterwards, ‘Yeah, I’m confused.’”
Despite the visual issues, Painter ended up with eight saves on the evening, giving him 125 total for the season.
Once the second-half whistle blew, the Pioneers could have relied on their endurance and fitness that can see them outlast other squads late in game. However, it looked bleak for the team as only nine minutes after the break, the Wolverines were awarded a 49th minute penalty kick on a call that some in the crowd questioned the referees ability to see.
Hernandez-Salinas stepped up to take the penalty kick for West Cabarrus, and drove the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal as Painter shifted to the right in anticipation, resulting in a 2-1 lead to the Wolverines.
Uncharacteristically, the Pioneers found themselves down in the second half for the first time since Sept. 28, and the Watauga players responded by performing some of their most determined teamwork displayed all season. First touch passing, unselfish play, and good communication saw the local lads send attack after marauding attack against West Cabarrus.
The Wolverines defense held firm for for 14 minutes, but eventually the Pioneers broke through. In the 63rd minute, junior Stryker Ward collected the ball in midfield and threaded the ball through the heart of West Cabarrus’ defense to a streaking Nathan Bishop. That Bishop breakaway ended with the ball sailing past Wolverine goalie Lucas McMillin.
Watauga’s small home crowd erupted, cheering more loudly than has been heard all season, urging their team on to to nab the win.
Another 14 minute wait was required for the Pioneer faithful, but that time was full of Watauga possession and attack. At three minutes left to play, overtime looked likely. However, the 77th minute saw Jackson freed down the home sideline, where he booted a cross into the opposition box. McMillian had become punch-happy in the second half, preferring to clear the ball instead of catching it, but failed to reach this one.
Bishop again was the recipient of an accurate pass, as he placed the game winning shot into the back of the net, and the home team and fans screamed celebrations that echoed throughout the foggy stadium.
For three harrowing minutes, West Cabarrus launched desperate attacks, but Watauga defender Noah Jamison marked the Wolverines front-man Waller so tightly that every attempt West Cabarrus made to get him the ball fell flat, and eventually the final whistle sounded, granting the Pioneers a 3-2 1st round playoff win.
“We’ve now advanced out of the first round in five of the six years I’ve been here, after not making it out last year,” Coach Honeycutt said. “So we’re back to normal and now we’ve gotta put in the hard work again so that we can make it past our next opponent. We’re not satisfied with just a first round win, we want to come back and win again on Thursday.”
With the 3-2 victory, the Watauga are advancing to the second round of the NCHSAA 4A Soccer playoffs, and will square off against the No. 9 seeded Huskies of Hough High School (15-6-1, 11-1) on Thursday, Nov. 3, again at Jack Groce Stadium. Start time for that match is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.