GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five Watauga Pioneer track and field athletes headed to the state championships at NC A&T University on Saturday, May 20, to wrap up a fantastic season for the program.
Olivia Burroughs, Davis Hunt, Jonathan Lutabingwa, Clayo Kulczyk and Luke Wilson were the standout Pioneers representing their school at the massive event.
The five all finished the year as top-15 in the state in their respective events after qualifying out of the 4A West Region.
Burroughs ended the day as the 5th overall athlete in North Carolina for the girls’ pole vault event. Burroughs cleared a 10’6” mark on the day, just shy of her PR of 10’9”. Burroughs — a junior — competes in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track and field and will return to help power the squad next season.
Hunt finished 9th overall in the state for the 110-meter hurdles event and tallied an 11th-place result for the 300-meter hurdles. The high-flying senior set Watauga school records earlier this year with a 15.11 time in the 110-meter hurdles and a 39.86 result in the 300-meter hurdles. Hunt was also a key member of the Pioneer boys’ basketball team.
Lutabingwa finished 13th overall in the state for the boys’ shot put event, and the senior concluded his career with a discus personal record of 139’6” and a shot put PR of 48’9.75”. Lutabingwa also played a pivotal role on the offensive line of the Pioneers football team and helped found the Watauga boys’ volleyball club.
Kulczyk finished 13th overall in the state during the boys’ pole vault event by clearing a height of 12’, and the sophomore has some stiff competition in his 2025 class that will provide an excellent meter stick to compare in the coming years.
Wilson may not have recorded a height cleared at the state championships, but the freshman finished as a top-15 athlete this year after putting in the hard work to make it that to qualify out of regionals. Additionally, Wilson has three more seasons to attempt to repeat the feat of qualifying for the state meet.
The Pioneer track and field teams secured a pair of first-place finishes in the Northwestern Conference this season, and these five were integral to that success.
