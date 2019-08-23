BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team got off to a fast start and cruised to a 25-10, 25-15 and 25-10 over visiting North Surry at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Aug. 22
Watauga dominated from the start when Caroline Farthing served the first nine points of the match before North Surry broke the streak. Watauga eventually took a 23-6 lead before closing out the win in the first set.
“Keeping them out of system with serving made a big difference,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said.
Watauga’s serving put North Surry’s defense on its heels. The Pioneers (2-0) rarely missed a serve, and 11 of those serves were aces. Farthing and Emma Brown each finished with three aces, while Brook Byrd and Brelyn Sturgill had two each.
“We served well today,” Hagaman said. “They were really aggressive and that’s what we talked about yesterday.
North Surry (0-3) took its first lead by scoring the first point of the second set. Watauga claimed a 14-10 lad and broke the set open by going on a 7-1 run to take a 21-11 lead and never looked back.
“It’s always important to play up to your potential throughout and not have that up and down in your play,” Hagaman said. “We definitely had a dip, but it wasn’t significant enough to affect us.”
North Surry rarely got its offense in sync, while Watauga turned to a pair of familiar players to get going. Senior outside hitter Rebekah Farthing finished with 11 kills and Byrd added eight. Brown handed out 11 assists, while Sturgill had eight.
Defensively, Chloe Baldwin finished with six digs and Tegan Allan finished with four blocks.
Watauga plays its first road game Aug. 27 at Statesville and Aug. 29 against maiden. The two matches are the final matches before the Pioneers open their Northwestern Conference season at home against St. Stephens on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.