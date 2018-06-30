BOONE — Equip’s 10-under baseball team has learned that getting an early big lead can do a long way towards winning a game.
It’s why Equip coach Sean Burroughs chose to bat first when he won the coin flip with Surry South on June 30 at Appalachian State’s Sywassink-Lloyd Stadium. Equip ended up proving Burroughs correct by taking a big lead in a 13-3 victory in the Cal Ripken Western North Carolina 10-under Baseball Tournament.
Equip, which one day earlier beat Alexander 14-0, took a 5-0 first-inning lead and held a 12-0 lead by the third inning. Four players — Eric Burroughs, Nate Gutschall, Luke Edmisten and Cade Keller — scored two runs in the first two innings. Gutschall and Austin Dye each had a hit in the first inning and Edmisten and Wit Williamson had a hit in the second inning.
“We got out to a big lead and oftentimes we choose to be the visiting team so we can come out there and try to get that lead,” Sean Burroughs said. “I think it helps them relax, especially if they’re 10-years old. Sometimes they get a little nervous, so if they can get out there and get a few runs in the first and second innings, it kind of relaxes us.”
Equip added two runs in the second inning after Williamson and Burroughs both scored runs. Equip followed with a five-run third inning led by an Edmisten double and a Kilby Hartley single.
Jake Blanton, Gutschall, Edmisten, Keller and Hartley all scored runs for Equip in the third inning.
“Surry South is a good team,” Burroughs said. “We got on them early and kind of took some wind out of their sails. I have a feeling they’re going to work their way through the loser’s bracket and be factor later on as the tournament goes.”
Surry South managed to score three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Surry South got runs from Preston Hall, Ty Hall and Eli Snow to close Equip’s lead to 12-3. Surry South had the bases loaded with one out, but Blanton, who was pitching for Equip, got a strikeout and got a ground ball to end the inning.
Lloyd singled in the fourth inning, but Blanton set the other Surry South batters to the bench to end the game.
“Sometimes, when you get that big lead, sometimes you exhale or relax a little bit,” Burroughs said. “We made a couple of plays on defense that we probably should have made that we didn’t get. They were able to keep it together and stay focused and get through it in four innings.”
Blanton struck out four Surry South batters. Hall picked up both of Surry’s hits. Equip finished with six hits and took advantage of six walks.
Equip plays at 10 a.m. July 1 at Sywassink-Lloyd Stadium.
