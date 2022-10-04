BOONE — On Monday, Oct. 3 the Watauga volleyball team (15-1, 6-0 conference) played host to the visiting South Caldwell Spartans (9-8, 1-5). That evening, standout student-athlete Caroline Farthing set a personal milestone by surpassing 1,000 kills for the Pioneers, ending the match with a tally of 1,004 kills over her four-year career. She garnered 20 against the Spartans.

Farthing — who was just a few weeks ago elected senior homecoming queen by her fellow students — talked about how hard she has worked in her favorite sport over the years, and how she has matured.

Farthing and VB team celebrate her 1000 kills

Caroline Farthing (Sr.) is awarded balloons and a sign by her teammates in celebration of hitting her new career high of 1000 hits.
Caroline Farthing with sign and balloons

Caroline Farthing poses with balloons as well as a sign that was handmade by her teammates, after marking a milestone of 1000 career kills for Watauga volleyball.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.