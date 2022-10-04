BOONE — On Monday, Oct. 3 the Watauga volleyball team (15-1, 6-0 conference) played host to the visiting South Caldwell Spartans (9-8, 1-5). That evening, standout student-athlete Caroline Farthing set a personal milestone by surpassing 1,000 kills for the Pioneers, ending the match with a tally of 1,004 kills over her four-year career. She garnered 20 against the Spartans.
Farthing — who was just a few weeks ago elected senior homecoming queen by her fellow students — talked about how hard she has worked in her favorite sport over the years, and how she has matured.
“I think personal milestones really show how hard you’ve worked. For example, when I came in as a freshman, I was playing with my sister, and she was the outside hitter then,” Farthing said. “I had to be put in a new position, on the right side my freshman year. That ended up being a bit of a slow year for me, but then I had really big role sophomore year because a lot of people graduated. I think that shows how much I’ve grown and how much I’ve worked for this.”
Despite being appreciative of the plaudits, Farthing is not the type to let acclaim go to her head.
“I’ve always been a pretty humble player. I don’t like attention. I don’t like being in the spotlight,” Farthing said. “But I think that my hard work is the reason that I am getting recognized. I really try to stay disciplined in the gym, I don’t goof off, and try to hold others accountable.”
Flashing a grin, Farthing added, “And I think if I keep doing that, well, just I’ll continue my kill record.”
Head coach Kim Pryor praised Farthing, describing just how remarkable the achievement was for her senior, and that even individual accolades require teamwork.
“To reach 1,000 kills is really difficult. For example, you celebrate 1,000 points in basketball, but you get two to three (points) at a time,” Pryor said. “So to get 1,000 kills is a huge feat. The announcer talked about how Caroline has done this with probably nine or 10 less games her sophomore year (due to a Covid-shortened season). So what she has accomplished is a huge deal. And I also know that Caroline knows, probably even said it herself, that you can’t get kills without the pass. And so for four years, we’ve had awesome defense, people setting her up so she’s gotten this accomplishment with her teammates help, which is even more special in my eyes.”
Even with herself and her students setting praise-worthy records this year, Pryor spoke about the importance of the team keeping their eyes ahead after this.
“Those girls are going to be great at celebrating Caroline tonight,” Pryor said while turning to look at the jubilant bunch, “but really it is all about our team. Although we all know how big of an accomplishment this is, at the same time we have big goals. We have to start with winning this conference. We’d like to be undefeated and win it. So that’s our first goal. From there it’s getting into the playoffs and just really getting better every time we step on the floor, whether it’s a game or a practice, so that we are the best version of ourselves when we hit the playoffs.”
The Pioneers will next have the opportunity to further better themselves on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when the Cougars of Alexander Central come to town with the varsity match scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Following that, Watauga go against the Fred T. Foard Tigers and the T.C. Roberson Rams in a home non-conference tri-match on Saturday, Oct. 8 that kicks off 10 a.m.
