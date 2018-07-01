BOONE — Equip’s 12-under baseball team had a Riddle for visiting South Buncombe in the third round of the winner’s bracket of the Cal Ripken Western North Carolina Baseball Tournament July 1.
Which Equip pitcher can take a batted ball that hit him just under his kneecap while pitching, stay in the game, and hold South Buncombe hitless?
The answer — Cooper Riddle —shook off a frightening line drive off the bottom of his knee, and held South Buncombe scoreless in the final 3 1/3 innings in Equip’s 5-2 victory at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Field.
The line drive, hit by South’s Will Brasier in the third inning, bounced to Equip’s first baseman Cooper Critcher, who touched first base to get the out. The drive, which left a mark of the stitches sewn on the baseball on Riddle’s knee, knocked him to the ground. He tried to walk off the injury by limping to right field with Equip coach Eric Henderson, where Riddle again went down to the turf.
After taking a little more time, Riddle limped back to the pitcher’s mound, took some warm-up tosses, and proceeded to get Noah Cannon to fly out to centerfielder Tristan Salinas to get the out.
Riddle, whose first question to Henderson when he was on the ground was if Equip’s defense got Braiser out at first base, was in high spirits after the game.
“It feels OK,” said Riddle, who had an icepack on his knee after the game. “It’s bruised, but it feels good. I just threw and he hit it and I kind of went down. It hurt, but I knew my knee would be fine.”
Riddle, who started the third inning in relief of starter Whit Shellman, did not allow a hit the rest of the game. He walked two South Buncombe batters on accident and another intentionally, all in the fifth inning, the rest of the game.
His toughest inning was the fifth when South Buncombe loaded the bases with the walks, got Alonzo Lindsey ground out to end the threat.
“He’ a competitor,” Henderson said. “He’s our leader and we look to him. He took one for the team and put us on his shoulders. He’s a tough kid and that’s hard to come back from.”
South Buncombe, which was the home team, put pressure on Equip by scoring two runs in the first inning on four straight hits. Shellman settled down to send the final two South batters to the bench to end the inning, and got some help from his defense in the second inning when second baseman Jake Henderson caught a line drive and stepped on second base to double the runner who was there.
By then, Equip had already taken a 3-2 lead. Jackson Pryor walked, stole second and third base in the top of the second inning. He scored when Grant Troyer, who also walked, executed a delayed steal to second base, which caused the balk, and sent Pryor home.
Henderson drove in Troyer with a single and scored on a Tristan Salinas double.
“We scratched a couple of runs across,” Henderson said. “We got some infield ground balls to where we could score the runners, and we talk about that all the time. Just put the ball in play, we’ll get a guy on third with less than two outs and you’ve done your job.”
Equip struck again in the fifth when Critcher singled and scored on a Shellman sacrifice fly. Jamison Hodges, who walked to get on base, scored on a Pryor fielder’s choice.
Equip advanced to the top of the winner’s bracket and will play at 6 p.m.
