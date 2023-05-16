Equip 13U - Salute to the Moms.jpg

The Equip 13U team salute their moms for Mother's Day. Pictured left to right:  Jack Bridgeman, Quinn Woods, Devan Shook, Chase Watts, Avery Westphal, Zack Woody, Bryce Scheffler, Riley Woods, Stacy Eggers and Noah Blevins (Brayson Gough, seated).

 Photo submitted by Stacy Eggers IV

MORGANTON, N.C. — Local youth baseball team Equip 13U continued their tournament winning streak in a one-day tournament for a Mothers Day ‘Salute to the Moms’ where they swept all three games on Saturday, May 14.

Equip defeated the Buncombe County Diamond Mine 13U team 10 to 1. Bryce Scheffler went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple and two singles, scoring once and knocking in an RBI. Devan Shook earned the win, pitching three innings and striking out 5 of the 12 batters faced. Jack Bridgeman tallied the save, facing 10 batters and yielding only one hit. The Diamond Mine learned the hard way that Equip’s team defense could erase runners, with three baserunners picked off on attempted steals.

Equip13U - Meeting at the Mound.jpg

Coach James Gough shares a word of inspiration and prayer with his Equip team and the Dirty Birds Athletics following the Championship Game.

