2023 Equip 13U team photo

The 2023 Equip 13U team, pictured left-to-right: Devan Shook, Jack Bridgeman, Noah Blevins, Chase Watts, Brayson Gough (seated), Zack Woody, Avery Westphal, Stacy Eggers and Eli Lee.

 Photo submitted

ABINGDON, VA — On a windy opening weekend for youth baseball tournaments, the local Equip 13U team swept the tournament as they went 4-0 to claim first place in a three state tournament, which drew competitors from North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

In pool play, the Equip team defeated the Tennessee Nitro team 7-2, with Chase Watts and Brayson Gough both going 2-2 with two RBI’s. Devan Shook pitched two scoreless innings for a win, and Bryce Scheffler earned the save.

