ABINGDON, VA — On a windy opening weekend for youth baseball tournaments, the local Equip 13U team swept the tournament as they went 4-0 to claim first place in a three state tournament, which drew competitors from North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
In pool play, the Equip team defeated the Tennessee Nitro team 7-2, with Chase Watts and Brayson Gough both going 2-2 with two RBI’s. Devan Shook pitched two scoreless innings for a win, and Bryce Scheffler earned the save.
Also in pool play, the Equip team defeated the Tennessee Prospects 4-1, with Jack Bridgeman hammering a two RBI double. Zack Woody and Stacy Eggers also had hits for RBI’s. Noah Blevins pitched for the win with three strikeouts, two walks and one hit.
For the semi-final game, Equip sailed past a rematch against the Tennessee Nitro with a score of 15-0. Each player on the team scored a run, with Devan Shook going 2-2 with three RBI’s. Chase Watts had a three RBI triple to seal the game. Stacy Eggers pitched a complete game as he posted two strikeouts, no walks, one hit and no runs.
In the championship game, Equip defeated Virginia Highlands, 7-2. Jack Bridgeman pitched five innings for the win, with one strikeout, five walks, two hits and no runs surrendered. Noah Blevins closed for the save facing seven batters, with no strikeouts, one walk, four hits and two runs allowed.
The Championship game saw Zack Woody put up two doubles, three runs, and an RBI. Brayson Gough had a double, single, two RBI’s and one run.
Equip is a sports ministry program of Mount Vernon Church, which is directed by Eric Henderson. The Equip 13U team is coached by James Gough and Dr. Aaron Westphal.
