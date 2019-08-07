JENSEN BEACH, FLA. — The Watauga Equip 11-under baseball team made its mark on the first two teams it has played in the Cal Ripken World Series.
Equip, after blasting Pensacola (Fla.) 11-0 on Aug. 6, returned to the diamond to beat Okeeheelee (Fla.) 17-0 in a four-inning second-round game on Aug. 7.
Cade Keller went 3-for-3 for Equip, which finished the game with 15 hits against Okeeheelee. Evan Burroughs also had two hits, and Equip also got two RBIs each from Luke Edmisten, Cooper Greene and Nate Gutschall.
Keller kept the Okeeheelee bats silent by allowing just two hits in four innings pitched.
In its win over Pensacola, Gutschall drove in three runs. Keller added two RBIs and Equip benefitted from eight Pensacola walks. Equip took a three-run in the first inning. Equip added four runs in the third and the fourth innings to put some distance on Pensacola. Keller also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Jake Blanton, Gutschall and Edmisten each scored two runs.
Edmisten pitched three innings to get the win over Pensacola. Keller came on to pitch the final three outs of the game for Equip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.