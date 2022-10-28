BOONE — After advancing to the third round of the playoffs, the Watauga Pioneers volleyball team squared off against the Mavericks of Marvin Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 27, and overcame a late rally to advance to the Elite Eight, winning 3-2.

The last meeting between the two teams was in 2018, when Marvin Ridge bounced Watauga out in the semifinals of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs in a 3-0 sweep.

Faith Watson gets up

Faith Watson gets up to make an attack attempt against Marvin Ridge, as her teammates watch in anticipation.
Student section sign

The home crowd — and the student section in particular — were key in supporting the Pioneers to earn the win vs Marvin Ridge.
Emma shot vs MR

Emma Pastusic blasts a shot past two Mavericks defenders on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Scheffler concentration face

Brooke Scheffler concentrates intently while making an attack attempt.
Baldwin serve vs MR

Kenzie Baldwin lofts the ball to make a serve against Marvin Ridge.
Faith Watson leap attack

Faith Watson (#5) jumps to hammer home a shot, while teammates Kenzie Baldwin (#7), Kate McCullough (#11) and Brooke Scheffler (#20) look on.

