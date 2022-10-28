BOONE — After advancing to the third round of the playoffs, the Watauga Pioneers volleyball team squared off against the Mavericks of Marvin Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 27, and overcame a late rally to advance to the Elite Eight, winning 3-2.
The last meeting between the two teams was in 2018, when Marvin Ridge bounced Watauga out in the semifinals of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs in a 3-0 sweep.
Since then, both squads have been realigned into the 4A division of North Carolina High School Athletics. The Mavericks (23-8, 9-1 SCC) entered this years 4A bracket as a No. 10 seed, while the hometown Pioneers (23-2, 10-0 NWC) came in at a No. 2 slot.
On Thursday, as cool breezes blew outside, resounding thuds and cheering fans echoed inside Lentz Eggers Gymnasium. Watauga came out of the gate strong, putting away the first set in confident fashion 25-15, as the set was sealed with a Caroline Farthing cross-court spike — one of her 33 kills on the night.
In the second set, Marvin Ridge strung together consecutive kills against the normally airtight Pioneer defense, keeping pace with the home team. Late in the second set, with the score tied at 23–23, Watauga displayed that vaunted defensive quality and ability to keep the ball in play.
After an excellent tip shot from Marvin Ridge’s Cadie Crawford over the Blues’ blockers, Watauga’s Evie Robbins dove to the floor to make the dig. Her save was successful, but required Brooke Scheffler to also make a diving dig immediately afterward. Despite being mid-fall, Scheffler’s diving pass was pinpoint perfect, as she was able to expertly set up Farthing’s placement shot to take the lead. The Pioneers closed out the second set 25-23 to go up 2-0 on the night.
However, the Mavericks were not deterred and refused to be eliminated. Midway through the third set, the teams were neck-and-neck, but two consecutive points by Marvin Ridge gave them a 14-16 advantage. The Mavericks rode that margin for the rest of the set, refusing to be eliminated, and won the set 26-24 — including stealing the last three points to escape a sweep.
In the fourth set, the home crowed witnessed just how difficult of an opponent their beloved Pioneers faced. For most of the fourth, both teams battled back-and-forth for the lead, and late in the set it was closely contested, 21–22 in favor of Marvin Ridge. However, again the Mavericks rattled off three straight points to save their season.
Watauga head coach Kim Pryor talked about what she saw out of Marvin Ridge, and how her players responded.
"Marvin Ridge didn't want to lose. Their season would be over in three, and they didn't want that and so they fought hard. You have to give credit to them and how they battled. As for our girls, it's hard every year. It's a battle every year when you're this deep in the playoffs. These girls though, they know how to win," Pryor said.
This became only the fourth time this season that Watauga was forced to play a fifth set, and out of those prior three occasions, the Pioneers had only won once. Fortunately, as Scheffler said after the match, one of the best facets of volleyball is that even after a set loss, you can just readjust with a clean slate.
"I like the idea of being able to reset after each set," Scheffler said, "because then it's like, 'Hey it's zero to zero again, you get a new chance', and that mentality can help you take the rest of the points."
That ability to reset proved pivotal as in the fifth and final set, the Pioneers shot out to a commanding 8–1 lead. Kenzie Baldwin (10 assists, 27 digs) served during the majority of that streak and helped her team with clean deliveries. Farthing and Scheffler landed their spikes, while teammates Kate McCullough, Brooklyn Stanbery and Sara Marlowe stood tall on the frontline with blocks and deflections.
Despite a handful of powerful Maverick Kills from Lindley Wyrick and Josie Zettlemoyer, the Watauga ladies could not be denied offensively either with serves from Camryn Norris sparking another run, which allowed Scheffler and Farthing to place yet more shots beyond the outstretched arms of Marvin Ridge defenders to take the victory, 15-9.
Pryor and Farthing spoke about what the team did to turn momentum around and seize the win.
"Tonight we had two, equally matched teams," Pryor said. "I felt all along that we had the best power though. And so, in the end, we focused on that. We decided to stop worrying about what they're doing to us and instead focus on what we can do to them, and when we did we just flipped it. And we just started we started finding the holes (in their defense). We started attacking with power and it made all the difference."
Farthing revealed a key strength of Watauga this year, saying, "Whenever we're on the court and we start getting into the flow of a game, we start talking to each other like 'this is open, that is open' we find opponents' weak spots, and we hit that as much as we can until they start picking up on it. And I think tonight we just found that their weak spot was just right in the middle of the court. They had no communication, they couldn't pick it up, and we used that to our advantage as much as we possibly could."
That communication will certain come in handy soon again. Having reached the Elite Eight in the NCHSAA 4A quarterfinals, Watauga will play on Saturday, Oct. 29 at home against the No. 3 seeded Sun Valley Spartans (27-2, 9-1 SCC). That match will take place at 2 p.m. at Watauga High School and has been deemed as a "White Out" game for fans.
Watauga vs Marvin Ridge results:
- 25-15
- 25-23
- 24-26
- 21-25
- 15-9
Watauga Key Player Statistics:
- Kenzie Baldwin — 1 kill, 10 assists, 3 aces, 27 digs
- Caroline Farthing — 33 kills, 30 digs
- Sara Marlowe — 1 kill, 4 blocks, 1 dig
- Kate McCullough — 1 block, 1 dig
- Camryn Norris — 1 kill, 24 assists, 18 digs
- Emma Pastusic — 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
- Evie Robbins — 1 assist, 18 digs
- Brooke Scheffler — 25 kills, 25 assists, 2 blocks, 25 digs
- Brooklyn Stanbery — 1 kill, 4 aces, 1 dig
- Faith Watson — 3 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Marvin Ridge Key Player Statistics:
- Josie Zettlemoyer — 16 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 25 digs
- Jordan Murray — 1 ace, 2 digs
- Cadie Crawford — 9 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs
- Karsyn Baylog — 1 block, 17 digs
- Cali Wyrick — 1 kill, 4 digs
- Rebecca West — 17 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
- Lindley Wyrick — 17 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig
- Laine Svonovec — 28 digs
- Meredith Meek — 1 kill, 59 assists, 20 digs
- Molly Young — 1 ace, 16 digs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.