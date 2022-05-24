BOONE — The crown jewel of soccer in the High Country took over east Boone May 21-22, as the King of the Mountain tournament saw eight divisions of 46 youth soccer teams go for glory.
Held annually since 2009, High Country Soccer Association hosts the King of the Mountain tournament annually, which draws teams from around the southeastern United States.
The tournament was held the weekend after the Queen of the Mountain tournament, the girls’ version that had previously been a part of the larger KOTM event. This year, Queen of the Mountain was given its own weekend to shine and helped alleviate a lot of the congestion that such a large tournament can cause.
For King of the Mountain, HCSA needed all of the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Watauga High School and two temporary fields set up in Brookshire Park just to get through the massive schedule. In total, KOTM held tournaments for eight divisions ranging from under-11s to under-18/19s
In the under-11s tournament, the DUFC Warriors and Cainhoy Athletic 11B Sharks met in the finals after group play and a pair of semi-finals wins. The Sharks would prevail 1-0, which saw them finish the tournament undefeated with 13 goals scored and none allowed.
It was a similar story in the under-12s division, where MUFC 2010 Boys went on a dominant run of three wins and nine goals scored before they met Lexington SA in the finals. The battle of undefeated teams would end with MUFC lifting the trophy after a 3-0 victory.
After scoring 22 goals in only two group games, it appeared that CISC East Cab Blue would steamroll their way through the Under-13s tournament. While they would not post the same wild scoring numbers, CISC would indeed win the tournament after a 3-1 win over PTFC Triad Legend on Sunday.
CISC’s under-14s team could have brought home another trophy to the program, but ran into a home-field-fueled upset. The only team to win both of their group play matches, CISC had a goal difference of +18 when they were upset 1-0 by the High Country Soccer Association United Gold squad in the final.
A second title for HCSA United came from their under-15s squad. In the tightest division of the tournament, HCSA earned all of their wins with a score of 1-0 on their way to topping BSC Cardinal in the finals.
The under-16s division did not need a tournament, relying only on group play, but did feature another HCSA team winning it all. After winning all four of their games with eight goals scored and none allowed, HCSA was crowned champions on 12 points, beating out PTFC Triad Legend’s nine.
Eight goals in three games propelled the CISC East Cab Blue under-17s side to the finals of their division tournament, where they won 2-1 to bring another trophy home with the program on Sunday.
However, the final match of the weekend would see another HCSA team take home a title. In the dual under-18/19s division, HCSA under-19s finished second in their group before upsetting NCFC Newcastle United in the semis. A 1-0 win a few hours later against GCAA Cleve Utd. Fusion in the final meant the HCSA program was leaving their home tournament with four of the eight divisions won.
