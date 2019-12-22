PILOT MOUNTAIN — It may have taken them a quarter to get used to playing on hardwood instead of a grass football field, but East Surry’s basketball team put it together to open the season with a win.
Of the Cardinals’ 12 rostered players, 11 are part of the football team that just six days prior was celebrating a win in the 1AA football state championship. The quick turnaround from football to basketball saw East thrown into the deep end.
The Cards put it together in the second quarter and went on to beat visiting Watauga 51-40 in the Cardinal’s season opener.
Most of the game’s action took place in the second half, as the teams combined for 29 total points in the first half. The most eventful parts of the first half were the only tie and only lead change of the night.
Watauga (4-4) led from the opening tip-off and through the first quarter except when East tied the score at 7-7. Dillon Mosley, one of two Cardinal players to score a game-high 14 points, knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night to give East Surry the lead at 14-12 and the rest was history.
The Cardinals led 17-12 as the second half began. The Pioneers were held without a two-point field goal from the 6:22 mark in the second quarter to the 5:00 mark of the third. The only Watauga points in that span came from a Jake Sears 3-pointer.
Sears ended up leading Watauga in scoring with 12 points. Luke Robbins added 12 points for the Pioneers.
The floodgates of perimeter shooting opened up in the third quarter for both teams. East shot 2-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first half, while the Pioneers went 1-for-7. Following a field goal from Bennett Ricker to end the visitors’ dry spell, nine of the 14 combined points scored in the remainder of the quarter came on 3-pointers.
Mosley added a pair of triples in the third as the Cardinals shot 2-for-8. Sears cut the lead to 27-20 with his second 3-pointer of the quarter and third on the night. The rest of the Pioneers went 0-for-5 in the third.
The East Surry lead stood at 32-20 entering the fourth quarter. Mosley rounded out his 14 points with a 3-pointer to start the quarter and extend the lead to 15. Stephen Gosnell and Quincy Smith added free throws to bring the lead to 19, the largest of the night.
Smith scored primarily in the paint all game long, finishing with 14 points and four boards. Gosnell had a game-high three steals on the night that created fast breaks for the Cardinals. This, combined with Landon Stevens’ 10 rebounds, let the Cardinals take lots of time off the clock with second and third chances on offense.
Jackson Earnhardt got Watauga back in the game with back-to-back triples in the span of 60 seconds. Despite this, the Pioneers still trailed by 13. East Surry was put in the bonus early in the fourth so Watauga used this to keep the clock stopped as they tried to score quickly.
Andrew Freeman scored his only three points of the night with a 3-pointer that brought Watauga within 10 points at 44-34. East Surry turned the ball over on the next possession and free throws from Jaiden Bond cut the lead to seven.
East Surry didn’t score a field goal inside 3:56 of the fourth quarter. Instead, the Cards scored eight points from the foul line to stay ahead. Sears made his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 50 seconds left, but it would be the last made basket by the visitors as East held on to win 51-40.
East Surry ended the game with 16 made free throws on 25 attempts. The Cardinals shot 31.25 percent (5-for-16) from beyond the arc, while the Pioneers shot 26.08 percent (6-for-23).
