Watauga forward Olive Farris (#6) brings the ball under her control during a game against the East Lincoln Falcons on Feb. 24.

BOONE — The Watauga Middle School District girl's soccer team opened their season on Friday, Feb. 24, against East Lincoln Falcons, with the Wolverines falling to the visitors 5-0 at home. 

Watauga's middle school team was missing a several players who are still involved with offseason travel ball clubs, and the disparity in numbers was clear to see on the sideline benches. East Lincoln could call on more than a dozen different substitutes, while the Wolverines only had three.

Wolverine right back Keatyn Wuest (#19) battles with Falcon forward Emma Davis (#24).
Claire Nix (#13) chases after the ball in a game against the East Lincoln Falcons on Feb. 24.
Sophie Parker (#11) runs down the sideline inside Jack Groce Stadium on Feb. 24.

