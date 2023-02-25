BOONE — The Watauga Middle School District girl's soccer team opened their season on Friday, Feb. 24, against East Lincoln Falcons, with the Wolverines falling to the visitors 5-0 at home.
Watauga's middle school team was missing a several players who are still involved with offseason travel ball clubs, and the disparity in numbers was clear to see on the sideline benches. East Lincoln could call on more than a dozen different substitutes, while the Wolverines only had three.
The visiting Falcons were awarded a penalty in the 3rd minute. Although Watauga's goalkeeper Breanna Martin flung out a hand and deflected the shot, the ball still found its way into the back of the net to put East Lincoln up 1-0.
The Wolverines resolutely resumed their efforts to mount an attack upon the Falcons' defense, which often involved sending long, searching passes down the flanks to find wingers. Watauga had some decent chances early, pressuring the right side of East Lincoln's box as they won multiple corners.
To counteract the threat, the visitors repeatedly threw themselves in the way of the Wolverine crosses and attempts. The closest chance for Watauga was a near own-goal by an East Lincoln defender who headed the ball away just narrowly over the bar.
Once they regained possession, the Falcons utilized forwards who operated with a speed that troubled the Wolverines' back line, and more East Lincoln goals followed in quick succession. By halftime, the away team held a 4-0 lead.
The Wolverines limited the Falcons to only one goal in the second half as they tightened up defensively, but in the end, fell to East Lincoln in a 5-0 defeat.
Watauga District Middle School Roster
Ava Langley
Dylan Buckwalter
Olive Farris
Lindsay Wade
Mary Flynn Sevensky
Lillian Wilson
Sophie Parker
Claire Nix
Madden Maple
Addison Kidwell
Paige Shuman
Elyse Rea
Keatyn Wuest
Breanna Martin
Scarlett Rupp
Leila McTier
Gianna Casco
Autumn Aronica
Maia De Gaona Cruz
Vanessa Krumrine
Xitlali Luna
Janet Garcia
Presley Ware
The Wolverines are coached by TS Noble, Brittany Bolick, Blythe Parker and Brisa Raya.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
