BOONE — Eliah Drinkwitz plays dual roles when coaching the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
The offensive coordinator in him wants to score as many points as possible. The head coach in him wants to win the game no matter how many points the Mountaineers need.
The head coach won out in App State’s 17-7 victory over Louisiana on Oct. 9. The offensive coordinator will never give back a win, but would like to see bigger numbers on the App State side of the scoreboard whenever possible.
“We won the game, and as the offensive coordinator I would have liked to have scored more than 17 points, but as a head coach I thought it was perfect,” Drinkwitz said at his press conference Oct. 14. “It’s one of those dual deals where I’ve got to fight. I’ve got the offensive coordinator on one side and the head coach on this side.”
Appalachian State scored two touchdowns against Louisiana, both coming off long drives that went longer than 90 yards. App State scored on a 95-yard drive in the first quarter capped by a Zac Thomas 7-yard run.
The Mountaineers closed out the scoring with a drive that went 97 yards and took 19 plays and 10:11 off the clock. Again, Thomas scored on a 7-yard run to give the Mountaineers a 17-7 lead.
Appalachian State was fighting bad field position for much of the game. Louisiana punter Rhys Burns pinned the Mountaineers inside their own 5-yard line three times and another time inside the 20. Burns, who had four punts go longer than 50 yards, averaged 49.3 yards per kick and was the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
But Appalachian State contained Louisiana’s running game, which went into the game averaging more than 300 yards per game, to just 123 yards rushing.
Drinkwitz felt confident that the Mountaineers eventually would score a couple of touchdowns as long as the team’s defense held up.
‘We did what we needed to do,” Drinkwitz said. “The one thing that I was confident in my mind was that the defense was playing well. When we were backed up, I didn’t want to change the game with a turnover. As long as we didn’t turn the football over we could stay in that football game as long as we needed.”
Drinkwitz said that part of the Mountaineers’ lack of production was because he did not test the Ragin Cajuns along the perimeter or downfield as much as he wished he had.
“I think it was two things,” Drinkwitz said. “I think I was too conservative in my play calling and I think field position kind of dictated that. We ended up with four possessions in the second half and obviously a 10-minute drive at the end of the game reduces your possessions and chances to score.”
