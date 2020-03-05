GAMEWELL — The Watauga softball team looked ready to knock off West Caldwell.
The Warriors had other ideas, especially in the seventh innings. West Caldwell scored seven runs in the seventh inning and claimed a 10-7 victory. West Caldwell claimed the win with a three-run home run to cap the Warriors’ rally.
Watauga’s leadoff batter, Marlie Stilwell, singled and scored on a Taylor Replogle single in the first inning. West Caldwell answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, ut the Pioneers answered with a four-run rally in the third inning.
Stilwell started the Pioneers’ three-inning rally with a walk. Grace Presnell singled, Replogle added an RBI single and Katie Willingham also drove in a run with a single. Linley Garwood drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Gracie Proffit added an RBI single to put the Pioneers in front 5-2 lead.
Stilwell, which reached base four times in the game, doubled with one out in the fourth inning. She scored an unearned run in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Presnell. Proffit reached base and scored an unearned run on a ball hit by Stilwell.
Stilwell, who recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Belmont-Abbey, finished with two hits. The Pioneers finished with seven hits, while West Caldwell finished with 11 hits.
Watauga fell 7-1 to Draughn on March 5 at Draughn. The Pioneers did not get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning when Garwood doubled and scored on a Stilwell single. Garwood’s double was the first of three hits the Pioneers would get.
Draughn scored a run in the second inning and added three more in the fourth inning. Draughn scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth. Watauga pitcher Grace Presnell went the distance on the mound.
