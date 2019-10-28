BOONE — Lees-McRae freshman Maria Doering traveled a long way to the High Country Fairgrounds to win a cyclo-cross event.
Doering has been at Lees-McRae for two months after arriving in the area from Germany. The 22 year-old led a group of 13 women over, through and around the cyclocross course at the Fairgrounds to win the Boone entry of the North Carolina Cyclo-Cross circuit.
“I just went at my pace,” Doering said. “I had a little gap and I just tried to closed the gap and raced as hard as I can.”
She managed to stay with the pack that settled together behind early race leader Brooke Lyman, who is from Phoenix. Lyman had built a big lead until she had a problem with the chain on her bicycle, which knocked her out of first place. Doering, Evie Edwards, Jane Burlew and Kelly McLaughlin battled for the lead until Doering emerged toward the end of the race.
Edwards, who is from Asheville, finished second and Burlew, who is from Weaverville, was third. McLaughlin, a Durham resident, was fourth and Boone’s Kimberly Flynn was sixth.
All the competitors had to race on a course that was drenched from rain that fell one night earlier. The sun was out during the event, which dried the course a little, but there were several patches where it was muddy and racers were forced to ride on the edge of the track where there was grass to gain traction.
“There was a relative battle between the three of us who were second, third and fourth,” Edwards said. “The course was muddy and it was really about keeping the pace steady and not making too many mistakes.”
Doering tried to do what most of the riders through the afternoon did — go around the mud whenever possible.
“It’s the best thing you can do, stay on the side where they wasn’t so much mud,” Doering said.
Doering felt the presence of the three racers chasing her, but was able to keep them behind her.
“I always looked back and hoped they were far away so I could keep my lead,” Doering said.
A pair of Brevard students captured the top two places in the men’s open race. Tyler Orschel won the race and teammate Tyler Clark finished second. Keith Mullaly was third and Brevard’s Bradford Perley was fourth.
Orschel, a 21-year-old junior, led throughout and Clark, a 19-year-old sophomore, managed to stay in second for much the race. The men faced a course that had several races run on it earlier in the event, which left the course a chopped up mess.
“I thought it might dry out a bit with the sun and the heat, but it stayed the same pretty much the whole race,” Orschel said.
Orschel said the course was sticky, which he said kept the bike’s tires from spinning their normal speed. As in the women’s race, Orschel said it was important to avoid the mud as much as possible.
“A lot of the mud was sticky, which sucked your tires in,” Orschel said. “It wasn’t too slippery. There was enough water in the mud that kept that pretty loose.”
“It was sticky in spots, so you would push down and not really go anywhere,” Clark said. “The goal is to find as much grass as possible. Find the dry spots because that’s where you have the most grip.”
Orschel, who was covered in mud drops, said his vision was not bad since the mud didn’t splash too much on his glasses.
“If it’s so bad, then you have to take them off and it’s a lot worse, because it’s going directly into your eyes,” he said.
