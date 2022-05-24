BOONE — One week after suffering their first loss of the season, Appalachian FC got back to their winning ways on Saturday when midfielder Carson Dinger supplied a goal and assist in a 2-1 home win against Georgia Storm SA.
The result sends AFC (2-1-0) up the table as they only trail North Alabama SC in the standings, while the Storm (0-3-0) were left still searching for a first win of the year.
"It's a massive confidence boost because last week (against Apotheos FC) — although we played well and didn't deserve to lose, we did lose," AFC manager Dale Parker said. "We were challenging the boys to bounce back. It was by far our best footballing performance since I've been here, we had complete control."
Despite being without goal threat Camden Holbrook and all-action fullback Thierry van den Bergh, the Black and Gold did not seem weakened. Dominating possession throughout the first half, it all came together when Holbrook's replacement — Angelo Fabricio — was on the receiving end of a high cross from Dinger that he headed straight into the net after 16 minutes of play.
Fabricio was among AFC's stars in 2021, but has mainly played off the bench in 2022. Parker said Fabricio is a known quantity and that it was only a matter of time before he "found his legs."
With a 1-0 lead at halftime and AFC looking to be in control, a second goal would probably be the decider.
That goal came from Dinger in the 77th. Also a new insert into the starting lineup, Dinger sealed the win with a rocket from just outside the box.
"The first half I had a few shots outside the box but they weren't really coming off that well, but I knew I had to keep taking those chances," Dinger said. "Eventually, one is going to go in."
Dinger said that the move to the middle of the formation was not much of an adjustment for him, noting he can also play out wide and that it all just comes down to making a tweak or two to his game.
"I've known Carson for a few years and he's a really talented player. We've been using him as a No. 10 and we felt that shifting him into an eight position today would be more beneficial for us to control the game tonight and carry the ball forward," Parker said. "I know what he can bring in terms of assists and getting on the end of things, but the second goal was just magnificent."
The Englishman also praised the fans, noting how in tune they were to the game and was happy to help give them a home win. While the Storm tried to fight against that win, a goal in the final 10 minutes was not enough to turn the tables.
"The new guys have experiences a home victory and they know what it means," Parker said. "We did need this (result) as a bit of a boost, but we didn't talk about it as a must-win game."
After three straight matches at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, AFC will have to go on the road again on May 28 when they take on North Alabama in a clash at the top of the table. Appalachian will return home the only three days later for a friendly against the D.C. United U-23 squad before returning to league play against Georgia Revolution FC on June 4.
