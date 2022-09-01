MicahDuvallBlock

Micah Duvall (Sr.) blocks a player from the opposing team, AC Reynolds.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — The Watauga boys soccer team squared off against the undefeated A.C. Reynolds Rockets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Jack Groce Stadium. Despite a strong effort by the Pioneers, the away team departed with a win, 1-4.

The Rockets gave the hometown team strong opposition early, with goals in the 8th and 11th minutes by Mike Bryson and Moises Diaz respectively. Just before halftime, A.C. Reynolds’ Ethan Saunders netted a goal in the 43rd minute, leaving the Pioneers down 0-3 at the break.

Nathan Bishop (Sr.) readies himself for an attempt at a goal.
Riley Cook (Jr.) quickly throws the ball to his teammates from the sidelines.
Luke Hunter (Sr.) passes to his teammates from a free kick after a foul in the middle of the field.
Nathan Bishop (#11, Sr.) battles with a Rockets opponent, as teammate Curtis Sevensky (#10, So.) looks on.

