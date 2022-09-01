BOONE — The Watauga boys soccer team squared off against the undefeated A.C. Reynolds Rockets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Jack Groce Stadium. Despite a strong effort by the Pioneers, the away team departed with a win, 1-4.
The Rockets gave the hometown team strong opposition early, with goals in the 8th and 11th minutes by Mike Bryson and Moises Diaz respectively. Just before halftime, A.C. Reynolds’ Ethan Saunders netted a goal in the 43rd minute, leaving the Pioneers down 0-3 at the break.
However, Watauga seemingly came out of the recess a different team — creating chance after chance — and displayed greater energy and hustle than they did during the first period.
That determination and the opportunities the players created led to a strong goal from senior Ben White.
After driving at the heart of the A.C. Reynolds defense, the Pioneers won a corner. Senior Luke Hunter stepped up to take the kick and delivered a swinging corner to the back post, where White leaped to connect on a commanding header to hit the ball to the back of the net.
Assistant coaches Chris Hampton and Vern Collins saw the difference in the team and knows that kind of play can be shown more by their student-athletes.
"What I take away from this game is that when we have intensity and confidence, we play beautiful soccer," Hampton said. "As coaches, what we do is help the players and try instill in them those values. They've got to believe in what we see and then implement and take to heart what we're saying."
Collins had similar comments about the game, seeing positives while noting room for improvement.
"We should never walk away from the game saying if such and such happened or if the refs hadn't missed that call or whatever. These guys, I know they have it in them to be a really great team and it's just gonna be about digging deep and figuring out how to come out with intensity versus waiting until the second half."
That late intensity led to more chances in the second frame for Watauga, as their tenacity caused the Rockets trouble, evidenced by the numerous fouls by the away team. None of the attacks led to a goal.
By the time AC Reynolds fielded a corner in the 77th minute, the Pioneers could not stop the fourth and final goal from the away side being sent past Watauga goalkeeper Kyle Painter.
The Watauga boys soccer squad now sits at 2-3 on the season, with conference play not starting until late September. Their next match will feature an away trip to Asheville to square off with T.C. Roberson on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
