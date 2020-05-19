Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.