BOONE — With the top spot in the division on the line, Appalachian FC issued a statement of intent on Saturday with a 4-2 home win over LSA Athletico Lanier.
Both teams went into week six in a four-way tie for first place in division standings, along with Georgia Revolution FC and North Alabama SC. At the midpoint of the season, the race for first gave an added weight to each clash in the division.
"With every game now, as we get closer to the climax of the season, it's a bit more edgy because there's less room for error," AFC manager Dale Parker said.
Not helping the Black and Gold was the loss of Liam Healey and Rashawn Kellman, both suspended after racking up four yellow cards. Their absences were part of a larger squad turnover that also saw stalwarts Jeremiah Luoma and Camden Holbrook left on the bench.
Given the meaning of the clash, nerves could have easily crept into both teams, but App FC (3-1-2) did not show any when the match started. Not even 10 minutes in, App FC took the lead when midfielder Carson Dinger came up with a header to make it 1-0.
Dinger's goal came off a deflected shot from Kevin de Lange, who doubled the Black and Gold's tally in the 32nd by finishing off an incisive counterattack that left the defensively minded Lanier (2-2-2) reeling.
With the ever-noisy Boone crowd chanting "dos a cero" as the first half wound down, Appalachian appeared to be heading toward a dominant win. The belief was only strengthened when De Lange bagged his brace less than five minutes into the second, scoring an opportunistic goal off a blocked free kick.
Appalachian was up 3-0 and cruising, but mental errors would see LSA bring down the goal differential. The visitors first scored in the 56th, when a miscue lead to the ball bouncing into the Appalachian net with no resistance, and Lanier would tack on another with less than five minutes left in the game.
"Ultimately, they were goalkeeper errors. We're not going to hide away from that," Parker said. "It's very unusual, (goalkeeper Lucas Dauhauser) has been very, very solid for the most part of the season. But, these things happen in football. This is not the Premier League. It's not the MLS. We're not the finished article. There's going to be errors, there's going to be mistakes."
However, the AFC win was sealed in the 84th when substitute Max Bolton headed in a goal securing all three points for the Black and Gold.
While Appalachian was pulling out the win, the Revs were held to a 2-2 draw with Apotheos FC and North Alabama thrashed Georgia Storm SA 4-0. With those results, AFC and North Alabama remain in a tie for the top spot and are not too far from facing each other for the second time this season.
Before they meet on June 25 though, Appalachian FC will head down to Georgia for a matchup with Apotheos on Saturday, June 18.
However, Parker noted that his side cannot look past Apotheos, especially given their previous matchup with the Locos. He said that the result against Apotheos determines if the match with North Alabama is a "do or die" game or a "game of opportunity."
The Locomotives are not too far down the table, trailing AFC by four points, and picked up a 2-1 win when they first met in Boone on May 14.
