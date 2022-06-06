BOONE — A friendly and a competitive match can lead to tired legs, but it can also give some valuable momentum to a team in the midst of a title race.
When Appalachian FC hosted MLS side D.C. United's under-23 team on Tuesday, May 31, head coach Dale Parker wanted the friendly to be a boost. He got his wish.
A curling free kick from Max Landau in the 33rd and a point blank header from Gray Smith in the 57th gave the Black and Gold a 2-0 win over the pro academy team.
"Today was totally different from the other friendlies, we tried to play this as any other game and we wanted to win," Parker said. "We prepped for this game like it was a league game."
Later in the week, the Black and Gold hosted the Georgia Revolution in a return to league play. A 1-1 draw saw them take a point apiece, which set up an interesting race in the table standings.
After week five, AFC, the Revs, North Alabama SC and LSA Athletico Lanier are all tied with eight points while Apotheos FC lurks in fifth with six. The only thing differentiating the four sides is goal difference, where a pair of blowouts have given the Revs a commanding lead.
While a group of evenly matched teams all duking it out for the top spot is the dream of fans in every sport, no coach or team will be happy to not be in a lead.
With a stated goal of hosting a playoff game and nothing separating so much of the table, Appalachian FC's remaining schedule has been given more pressure than they may have initially expected.
With five games left in the regular season, the Black and Gold will first host LSA Athletico Lanier on Saturday, June 11, the only divisional rival they have yet to face. While only two of the five games left are at home, AFC has traveled well in the two occasions they have had by picking up four away points.
