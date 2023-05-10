BOONE — After posting their best season in 13 years, the Watauga Pioneers suffered a 7-3 loss to the Cuthbertson Cavaliers on Tuesday, May 9, in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
Despite the Pioneers' best efforts to mount a comeback, an early lead by the Cavaliers proved insurmountable.
During the 2023 campaign, Watauga (18-7, 8-2 Northwest Conference) recorded the most wins in a season since the 2010 Pioneers went 19-8 — a squad who were also forced out in the first round, by East Gaston.
On Tuesday evening, Cuthbertson managed to leap out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings. RBIs by Calvin Douglas, Mark Salicco and Thomas Paxton contributed to the Cavaliers seven runs in the opening frames.
Despite the setback, the Pioneers displayed resilience and shored up their defense — allowing no more runs and only a few hits for the rest of the game.
However, Watauga went scoreless for the first five innings as Tristan Potts — the Cavaliers' pitcher — proved to be a formidable opponent. Potts pitched all seven innings that night, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out nine and walking just one Pioneer.
On the mound for the Pioneers, JT Cook (So.) started the game before Johnny Ray (So.) and Jacob Dilley (Sr.) entered the game from the bullpen, providing three innings of relief each.
Watauga's offensive lineup showed determination while looking to turn the contest around. They collected nine hits over the course of the game — with eight of those coming in the final three innings. Cook and Maddox Greene (So.) stood out with multiple hits, with Cook leading the Pioneers by going three for three at the plate.
Although Cuthbertson tallied 10 hits, the majority of their bat action came early, with five hits coming in the first and second innings. After Dilley walked upon the hill, the Cavaliers bats went quiet.
In the top of the fifth, Watauga catcher Cooper Critcher (Jr.) energized his team with back-to-back stops at home plate to save a pair of runs, keeping his team from being potentially mercy-ruled early.
Watauga looked to be on their way to closing the gap during the comeback attempt, but effort came a few innings too late. The Cavaliers managed to hang on despite the Pioneers packing the bags during the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Ray and Cook each singled in the fifth, though no runs were scored by Watauga.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jameson Hodges (Jr.) doubled before Greene and Dilley loaded the bases on a pair of singles. Tristan Salinas (Sr.) then hit a sacrifice fly to left field, as Hodges notched the first Pioneer run soon after. Cooper Riddle (Sr.) RBI'd in Greene on a single to narrow the gap to 7-2.
Dilley again silenced the Cavalier batters to keep the five-run margin heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Cook doubled on the first at bat, and pinch runner Evan Burroughs (Fr.) came on for the sophomore. After a pair of strikeouts, Greene smacked a single on a grounder to left field, allowing Burroughs to reach home safely on the RBI.
Cuthbertson was able to escape with the win 7-3 despite the Pioneers trying to claw back late in the contest, ending the 2023 season for Watauga.
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Cuthbertson 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 7 10 0
Watauga 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 9 4
