The 2022-23 Watauga High School Pioneers — Northwest 3A/4A Conference Tournament winners. Left-to-right back row: coach Kalie Eppley, Julie Matheson, coach Bill Torgerson, Laurel Kiker, Brooke Scheffler, Caroline Farthing, Kate Sears, Charlotte Torgerson, Brielynn Myers, Olivia Foskey, Sarah Thompson, head coach Laura Barry, coach Sam Crabbe. Front row: Laney Shook, Gracie Lawrence, Kaitlyn Darner, Kate Yoblinski, Diane McGlamery and Izzy Torgerson.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack
MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team bested the Hibriten Panthers 48-43 to win the Northwest 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17.

The game was the third meeting between the Pioneers (20-6, 8-2 NWC) and the Panthers (20-4, 8-2), with Hibriten winning the previous two matchups during the NWC regular season.

Laurel Kiker sinks a free throw late in the 2022-23 NWC final against Hibriten to help ice the game for her team.
The Watauga Pioneers were 2022-23 NWC co-champions with their 8-2 conference record. Left-to-right, back row: Laney Shook, Kate Yoblinski, Gracie Lawrence, Julie Matheson, Charlotte Torgerson, Laurel Kiker, Brooke Scheffler, Caroline Farthing, Kate Sears, Brielynn Myers, Izzy Torgerson, Sarah Thompson. Front row: Olivia Foskey, Kaitlyn Darner and Diane McGlamery.
Hibriten's Katie Story (left) and Watauga's Kate Sears (right) were named co-Players of the Year for the 2022-23 Northwest Conference regular season.
The 2022-23 NWC All-Tournament Team, left-to-right: Morgan Phipps (Ashe County), Meredith Wike (Alexander Central), Zoey Walker (Hibriten), Brooke Scheffler (Watauga), Katie Story (Hibriten) and Caroline Farthing (Watauga).

