MORGANTON, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team bested the Hibriten Panthers 48-43 to win the Northwest 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17.
The game was the third meeting between the Pioneers (20-6, 8-2 NWC) and the Panthers (20-4, 8-2), with Hibriten winning the previous two matchups during the NWC regular season.
"We hadn't beaten Hibriten yet and we didn't know if we could figure them out," Watauga sophomore Kate Sears said, "and so I think being able to beat them on this stage, and to help us with seeding in the playoffs, it definitely feels extra special."
Friday evening's contest featured five different lead changes, one tie, and a battle of star point guards as Sears traded back-and-forth baskets with Hibriten's Katie Story (Sr.). Sears ended the game with a team-high 21 points, while Story notched a game-high 24.
As a harbinger of things to come, Story netted the first basket inside to put the Panthers up 2-0. Then, a 16-3 Pioneer run was kicked off by senior Brooke Scheffler with a shot down low, before Sears bagged a triple from the wing to put Watauga up 5-2. Junior guard Charlotte Torgerson joined Scheffler and Sears to power Watauga to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter.
After a few wayward possessions by both teams early in the second frame, Hibriten put together an 8-2 run that included 3-pointers from Emma Poarch and Zoey Walker to make it an 18-13 game.
To keep the Panthers at bay, the Pioneers scrapped for every rebound they could, exemplified by a string of three consecutive offensive boards during a single play that resulted in a Hibriten foul on Watauga senior Caroline Farthing after she brought down the last miss off the glass.
The Panthers again manufactured a run as Story poured on seven points to bring Hibriten within one at the halftime buzzer, 21-20.
With such a tight margin, Watauga head coach Laura Barry knew that small changes could make a large difference.
"We told our team there were things we could have done differently in games one and two (against Hibriten) that we didn't and that's on us coaches," Barry explained. "And I'm really proud of our kids...more than anything, no matter who the opponent was, we wanted to win the championship."
The coaching tweaks may have been the tipping point, as Watauga ended the game leading Hibriten in second-chance points (7-0), bench points (4-0), and rebounds (39-24).
Coming out of the break, the third quarter contained end-to-end action with four lead changes, as Sears and Story exchanged bucket after bucket.
A Story layup put Hibriten up 22-21, but Sears squirmed her way inside to reclaim a Pioneer advantage. Story responded with a 3-pointer off the dribble and then moments later Sears sank a pair of free throws to tie the game, 25-25. After a Panthers miss, Sears splashed a bucket from behind the arc. The next possession saw Scheffler nab an offensive rebound and lay it back in.
Torgerson hit a layup from an inbounds play near the end of the quarter to make it a 9-0 run for Watauga, who ended the frame ahead, 32-26.
Kaitlyn Darner — a key bench player for the Pioneers — made multiple clutch plays from the start of the fourth. Darner nailed a short baseline jumper for the first points of the final quarter and then used quick hands to snatch steals on consecutive possessions, the second of which saw her fastbreak layup attempt interrupted by a foul.
"Tonight we brought a lot more energy than we have in the past games against Hibriten," Darner intimated, "and that just helped us look for the ball more. We were looking for the open shot instead of just thinking 'Oh, I have the ball and need to pass it away."
Darner talked about how she is able to come in cold off the sideline and help out right immediately.
"I just think 'what does my coach and my team need?," Darner revealed. "I try and get that and build off of that. You have to make sure you're positive about coming off the bench — you're in the game for a reason."
Darner sank both of her attempts to put Watauga up 36-28, but Hibriten followed that up with dramatic downtown buckets from Story and Walker to pull within two — 36-34 — with four minutes left to play.
After a pick-and-roll play with Scheffler freed her up, Sears dropped in a one-handed floater to extend the Pioneers lead. A few Panther misses allowed Watauga to use up the clock, successfuly playing keep-away until Hibriten began intentionally fouling at the 1:11 mark.
Sears split a pair at the stripe, but the Panthers were errant on the ensuing shot attempt. Torgerson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 but grabbed her own rebound, sinking the next two as redemption.
For Hibriten, Story found her way inside for two, but Torgerson again made her charity stripe shots to keep Watauga up, 44-36 with 38 seconds on the clock. Story nailed a triple on her next go, but time was slipping away with each trip down the court.
With 20 seconds remaining, Pioneer Laurel Kiker brought an end to the Panthers comeback hopes, as the senior guard swiped the ball and connected on both attempts at the line after being fouled, making it 47-39.
Overall Watauga went 10-of-15 on free throws in the closing minutes to seal the 48-43 victory.
Even after the win, Coach Barry was still cognizant of what lay ahead.
"Looking at postseason we need our bench to be able to spell our starters and hold the level of play that we want," Barry said, "and I think that's what you saw us able to do these last two days and that's what we need to carry in the state playoffs."
With their 20-6 record, the Pioneers qualified for the NC 4A playoffs handily, and will receive notice about their seeding and first round opponent within the next few days.
NW 3A/4A Conference Season Awards
Girl's Co-Champions:
- Hibriten Panthers (8-2)
- Watauga Pioneers (8-2)
NWC Coach of the Year:
- Maury Patterson (Hibriten)
Co-Players of the Year:
- Kate Sears (Watauga)
- Katie Story (Hibriten)
NWC All-Tournament Team:
- Morgan Phipps (Ashe County)
- Meredith Wike (Alexander Central)
- Zoey Walker (Hibriten)
- Brooke Scheffler (Watauga)
- Katie Story (Hibriten)
- Caroline Farthing (Watauga)
NWC Tournament MVP
- Kate Sears (Watauga)
Watauga 16 5 11 16 48
Hibriten 5 15 6 17 43
Watauga stats:
- Kate Sears — 21 pts, 13 reb, 3 ast
- Charlotte Torgerson — 12 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
- Brooke Scheffler — 7 pts, 5 reb
- Kaitlyn Darner — 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl
- Laurel Kiker — 3 pts, 4 reb, 1ast, 1 stl
- Caroline Farthing — 1 pt, 8 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
- Julie Matheson — 1 reb
Hibriten stats:
- Katie Story — 24 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
- Zoey Walker — 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
- Emma Poarch — 6 pts, 2 reb
- Alley Oliver — 3 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk
- Jada Brown — 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Sydney Wike — 4 reb, 1 ast
