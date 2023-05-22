BOONE — The Watauga Pioneer girls' soccer team was knocked out of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at home on Thursday, May 18, by the Cox Mill Chargers, 2-0.
The final scoreline was not representative of the balance of play throughout the game as the two squads recorded roughly even numbers of shots in the first half — and the Pioneers dominated possession in the second frame.
Watauga (15-3-1, 9-0-1 NWC) entered into the 4A playoff bracket as a No. 2 seed, and held fast to take a 2-0 win on Monday over Southwest Guilford. As a result, the Pioneers faced No. 18-seeded Cox Mill (13-6-3, 7-3-2 GMC), who had fought back to upset No. 15 Reagan three days earlier.
Also rebounding was Watauga senior midfielder Maya Nelson, who missed the opening round win over Guilford due to an illness, but battled to return and assist her teammates once more Thursday.
"I've talked a lot about Maya this season, and I'll talk a lot about Maya for seasons to come," Pioneer head coach Chris Tarnowski said. "It's her senior year, she's been with us since she was a freshman — she battled tonsillitis last year, she had a knee injury her freshman year and this year was her first full-length, healthy year."
Finally, in her "healthy year," Nelson fought through a shoulder injury that knocked her out of multiple games this season before being sidelined with a sickness.
"We always say 'Maya's got the worst luck in the world," Tarnowski said, "and today she comes back from COVID and has to wear a mask and plays a full 80 minutes. When we talk to younger players and have preseason meetings in the future, Maya is someone we're going to talk about quite a bit. In my mind she's the type of player that we want, and is going to be a role model for young female athletes for a long time to come."
After kickoff, the Pioneers and Chargers equally exchanged probing attacks, searching for potential opportunities.
Watauga forward Savannah Duvall had the first moment of note for the home team, finding herself free down the right-hand flank in the 14th minute. Duvall stormed into the final third and unleashed a looping shot that was heading for the top-right corner of the Chargers goal, but Cox Mill goalkeeper Reese DeJong leapt for a punching stop to prevent the score.
Despite the even battle playing out in-between the lines, the Chargers took a lead in the 27th minute after an inadvertent handball foul by Watauga defender Sydnee Bryant. The head referee whistled for a penalty kick after a Cox Mill cross sent right at Bryant struck her in the upper arm.
Skylar Noll stepped up to take the resulting shot from 12 yards out for the Chargers, facing Watauga goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell. Noll struck her shot low and hard, and although Mitchell dove correctly to her right-hand side, Noll's effort was squarely placed just inside the post, setting the score at 1-0.
"The minute they scored that goal, I was just really fired up," Watauga junior Georgia Parker said.
The back-and-forth combat continued in the remaining 13 minutes — with physical contact and crunching tackles frequently slowing the pace of play — yet the scoreline held 1-0 at the intermission.
Following the break, Cox Mill settled in for a defensive 40 minutes — tackling hard, kicking the ball long or out-of-play frequently, and generally preferring to waylay Watauga rather than making any attacks of their own — in essence, ugly but efficient soccer.
The Pioneer forwards pressed to incessantly harass DeJong and the Chargers backline, and occasionally chances appeared for the home team.
Watauga winger Kate Sears attempted to pump crosses into the box for teammates Katie Durham, Morgan Flynt and Mattie Durham — yet the Cox Mill defense held throughout.
The Chargers managed to keep their clean sheet despite the increasingly frantic forays of the Pioneers, and a late free kick in the waning seconds was awarded to Cox Mill.
Watauga's outfield pulled back to line up for the defense, and Mitchell — having little to do for nearly 40 minutes — was caught unawares by a Noll free kick, with the ball slicing into the back of the net as the buzzed sounded.
Though officially going down in the books as a 2-0 loss to Cox Mill, Watauga played a hard-fought game against a difficult opponent, and the scoreline fails to tell the entire tale.
The Pioneers graduate five 2023 seniors from their 21 member squad — Laurel Kiker, Maya Nelson, Holly Needham, Sophia Masaid and Lucy Walker — and so will return the majority of the team for next season's campaign.
