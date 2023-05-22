BOONE — The Watauga Pioneer girls' soccer team was knocked out of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at home on Thursday, May 18, by the Cox Mill Chargers, 2-0.

The final scoreline was not representative of the balance of play throughout the game as the two squads recorded roughly even numbers of shots in the first half — and the Pioneers dominated possession in the second frame.

Watauga freshman forward Mattie Durham (#14 black) heads the ball pass Cox Mill senior Grace Garraghty (#14 white).
With her mask knocked askew, Maya Nelson (#7) battles with Cox Mill midfielders Skylar Noll (#18) and Grace Garraghty (#14).
Katie Durham (#3) attempts to play a pass forward to a Pioneer teammate during Watauga's second round exit in the playoffs against the Cox Mill Chargers.
Watauga phenom freshman goalkeeper Rylee Mitchell (center) clutches the ball tightly after making a save in the Pioneers defeat in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
Watauga freshman forward Mattie Durham (#14) holds off Cox Mill defender Lily Lavespere (#1).
