VILAS — The Cove Creek volleyball team went into its home match with visiting Hardin Park in first place with an undefeated record.
Cove Creek left that match undefeated, but was pushed by the Golden Eagles. Cove Creek survived Hardin Park’s upset bid with a 22-25, 25-12 and 17-15 victory Sept. 26 to improve to 10-0 this season.
The Raiders looked ready to put the match away by taking a 13-9 lead in the 15-point third set. Hardin Park rallied to tie the match 14-14, but could never take the lead. The teams were tied 15-15 before Cove Creek got a push-kill point from Evie Robbins, and then saw Hardin Park make an error on the next point to seal the victory.
Cove Creek has four matches remaining, beginning with a trimatch Oct. 1 against host Valle Crucis and Bethel at Valle Crucis School. The Raiders also play a trimatch at Mabel School against the Mustangs and against Blowing Rock.
Cove Creek jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the first set, but Hardin Park rallied to tie the set 12-12. The Eagles took the lead and never lost it as they took a 20-16 advantage. A Cove Creek rally, sparked by a service ace from Laney Shook, closed the Hardin Park lead to 23-22.
After a Hardin Park timeout, the Eagles got a kill from Maria Resendiz and another from Katie Matheson to close out the first set with an Eagles win.
Cove Creek led the entire second set after taking a 6-1 lead. The Raiders jumped out to an 18-7 lead on a run capped by another Shook ace. A Bailey Main kill gave Cove Creek a 21-8 advantage and a kill from Robbins capped the Raiders’ victory in the set.
Hardin Park hosts a trimatch on Oct. 1 with Blowing Rock and Parkway. The Eagles play in a trimatch at Bethel on Oct. 3 with Bethel and Green Valley.
Mable plays at Green Valley in a single match Oct. 1 and Valle Crucis plays at Parkway in an Oct. 3 single match.
In other matches played Sept 26, Valle Crucis beat Green Valley 25-20, 25-21 in a trimatch held at Blowing Rock. Valle Crucis also beat Blowing Rock 24-15, 25-15 and Blowing Rock beat Green Valley 25-14, 25-22.
In the other trimatch played Sept. 26 at Parkway, Mabel beat Bethel 25-13, 19-25, 15-13. Parkway beat Bethel 25-11, 25-16 and beat Mabel 25-2 26-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.