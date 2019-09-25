BOONE — Cove Creek stayed unbeaten and in first place in Watauga County middle school volleyball with match victories over Parkway and Green Valley on Sept. 24.
Cove Creek improved to 9-0 by beating Parkway 22-25, 25-21 and 16-14. The Raiders put a little distance on Parkway, which fell to 7-2.
Cove Creek swept past Green Valley 25-23, 25-20. Parkway beat Green Valley 25-9, 23-25 and 15-9. Green Valley fell to 1-8.
Hardin Park (6-3) also picked up two victories on Sept. 24. The Eagles beat Mabel 25-16, 25-22 and beat Valle Crucis 27-25, 25-10. Valle Crucis (5-4) beat Mabel 25-11, 25-16. Mabel slipped to 0-9.
In the lone single match, Bethel beat Blowing Rock 25-18, 25-18. Bethel improved to 3-5 and Blowing Rock fell to 4-4.
Valle Crucis hosts Bethel and Cove Creek in a trimatch on Oct. 1. Hardin Park hosts Parkway and Blowing Rock in the other trimatch on the schedule. Green Valley hosts Mabel in the single match of the day.
The regular season concludes Oct. 3. Bethel hosts Green Valley and Hardin Park in a trimatch and Mabel hosts Cove Creek and Blowing Rock in the other trimatch. Parkway hosts Valle Crucis in the single match of the day.
The conference tournament is slated to start on Oct. 8 and the finals are scheduled for Oct. 15 at Watauga High School.
Watauga County middle school volleyball standings
Team Record
Cove Creek 9-0
Parkway 7-2
Hardin Park 6-3
Valle Crucis 5-4
Blowing Rock 4-4
Bethel 3-5
Green Valley 1-8
Mabel 0-9
