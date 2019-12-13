DEEP GAP — Cove Creek got 19 points from Laney Shook and beat Parkway 43-19 in middle school girls’ basketball Dec. 12 at Parkway’s gym.
Cove Creek stayed unbeaten at 9-0. The Raiders took a 17-6 halftime lead and never looked back. Parkway slipped to 5-4.
Shook played a big role in Cove Creek’s offense. She made three 3-pointers, which made her the only player to make a shot from beyond the arc from either team. Shook also made four 2-point baskets and made 2-of-6 foul shots.
Cove Creek had six other Raiders score points. Evie Robbins scored six points, while Maddi Combs, Kara Brooks and Bailey Main each scored five points. Makayla Harrison scored two points and Lilli Combs scored one.
Parkway got 11 points from Charlotte Torgerson. Sara Thompson scored four points and both Shelby Thompson and Malone Cook each scored two points.
Shook shot Cove Creek to a 7-2 first quarter lead by making two 3-pointers. She added a 3-point shot and then after a pair of Maddi Combs foul shots, Shook scored an old-fashioned 3-point play that gave the Raiders a 15-6 lead.
Robbins added a basket to give the Raiders a 17-6 halftime lead.
Cove Creek closed the door on Parkway by opening the third quarter with an 11-2 lead. Robbins scored on a drive, Main hit the first of two free throws, but missed the second. Shook got the rebound and converted it into a stickback to give Cove Creek a 22-6 lead.
Torgerson made two foul shots, but Main scored on an offensive rebound and scored again. Shook scored on an inbounds pass, which gave the Raiders a 28-8 lead.
Shook added another old-fashioned 3-point play, which put the Raiders in front 31-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Parkway rallied at the start of the fourth quarter behind five points from Torgerson and a stickback by Sara Thompson, but never got closer than 32-19.
In other girls’ middle school basketball games, Blowing Rock beat Mabel 44-18 and Hardin Park beat Valle Crucis 36-15. The game between Bethel and Green Valley was cancelled and will be played Dec. 18.
Hardin Park plays at Blowing Rock on Dec. 16. Bethel plays at Cove Creek, Parkway plays Mabel and Green Valley plays at Green Valley.
