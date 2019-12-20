BOONE — The Cove Creek girls’ basketball team has rolled through its middle school schedule unbeaten. Hardin Park seemed ready to put an end to Cove Creek’s hopes of an undefeated season.
Cove Creek’s Lainey Shook was not going to let that happen. Shook hit a shot, with the clock winding down to 10 seconds left in the game, and lifted the visiting Raiders past Hardin Park 23-22 on Dec. 19 at Hardin Park’s gym.
Cove Creek (11-0) found itself behind 22-19 after Hardin Park’s Kaitlyn Darner and Julie Matheson each hit baskets. Cove Creek struck back with a basket from Madi Combs with 57 seconds left in the game.
Cove Creek got the ball back after Hardin Park (8-3) worked the clock to 20 seconds. Shook drove to her right side and her shot gave the Raiders a 23-22 lead.
Hardin Park turned the ball back to Cove Creek with a traveling violation with 3.1, but got the ball back when the Raiders could not inbound the ball. Hardin Park was able to get the ball to Matheson on its inbound play, but Matheson’s jump shot danced on the top of the rim before bouncing away.
Combs led Cove Creek in scoring with seven points. Evie Robbins added six points, Kara Brooks scored five points and Shook added four. Bailey Main scored one.
Matheson led all scorers with eight points, including six points on two 3-pointers. Her first 3-pointer tied the score at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Brielynn Myers finished with seven points, Darner scored three, Annie Fowler scored two points and Madelyn Trexler and Georgia Parker each scored one.
Cove Creek girls 23, Hardin Park 22
Cove Creek 23 (11-0)
Robbins 2 2-4 6, M. Combs 2 3-7 7, Shook 2 0-0 4, Brooks 2 1-2 5, Main 0 1-2 1, Harrison 0 0-0 0 Oliver 0 0-0 0, Trivette 0 0-0 0, L. Combs 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 0-0 Frierson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-15 23.
Hardin Park 22 (8-3)
Trexler 0 1-2 1, Darner 1 1-2 3, Matheson 3 0-0 8, Parker 0 1-6 1, Fowler 1 0-0 2, Myers 3 1-2, Weigl 0 0-0 0, Kop 0 0-0 0, Yoblinski 0 0-0 0, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Healy 0 0-0 0, Geronde 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-12 22.
Cove Creek 6 3 5 9 — 23
Hardin Park 3 6 4 9 — 22
3-point goals—Cove Creek, none; Hardin Park 2 (Matheson 2). Total fouls—Cove Creek 14, Hardin Park 15. Fouled out—Cove Creek, Robbins, Main.
