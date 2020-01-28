BOONE — The Cove Creek girls’ basketball team is one basketball victory from winning county tournament championships in two sports this sports season.
The top-seeded Raiders reached the finals of the Watauga County Girls’ Basketball Tournament with its 30-11 victory over fourth-seeded Parkway in the semifinals of the tournament Jan. 29 at Lentz-Eggers Gym at Watauga High School.
Cove Creek won the regular season volleyball and tournament championships in the fall. The Raiders continued their success by building a 15-1 record going into the finals of the basketball tournament, which will be against Blowing Rock on Jan. 30 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Parkway finishes the season with a 9-7 record.
Cove Creek used solid defense to ambush Parkway by taking a 7-1 lead into the second quarter. After Parkway pulled to 9-5, the Raiders scored the next seven points, including an Evie Robbins 3-point basket late in the quarter.
That basket left in the Raiders with a 16-5 halftime lead. Cove Creek increased its lead to 23-6 with a 7-0 run capped by a 3-point basket from Madison Combs. Cove Creek outscored Parkway 7-2 in the fourth quarter.
Lainey Shook and Bailey Main each scored 10 points to lead the Raiders. Robbins and Combs each added five points for Cove Creek.
Parkway got six points from Malone Cook. Isabel Torgerson scored three points and Charlotte Torgerson scored two.
Cove Creek girls 30, Parkway 11
Parkway 11 (9-7)
C. Torgerson 0 2-4 2, I. Torgerson 1 1-2 3, Cook 2 2-3 6, Moore 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Marlowe 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Silver 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 5-9 11.
Cove Creek 30 (15-1)
Robbins 1 2-5 5, Combs 2 0-2 5, Shook 2 6-11 10, Main 4 2-2 10, Frierson 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0, L. Combs 0 0-0 0, Trivette 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-20 30.
Parkway 1 4 4 2 — 11
Cove Creek 7 9 3 7 — 30
3-point goals—Parkway, none; Cove Creek 2 (M. Combs, Robbins). Total fouls—Parkway 15, Cove Creek 8. Fouled out—Parkway, I Torgerson. Technical fouls—None.
