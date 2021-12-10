BOONE — Until the closing minutes, the outcome of the second semifinal of the Watauga Middle School Girls Basketball Championship tournament on Dec. 10 seemed to hinge on which team, Cove Creek or Bethel, would commit the fewest turnovers.
But a late scoring surge by Cove Creek, led by Emma McGuire recording 4 of her game-high 8 points and teammate Rylee Mitchell chipping in another 2, enabled the Raiders to advance, 18-15.
Although Cove Creek jumped out to a quick advantage. 6-2, by the end of the first quarter with pesky defense, Bethel scrambled back to trail by just 1 point, 9-8, at the midway point. The third quarter proved an exercise in offensive frustration, as both teams had trouble finding the bottom of the net. The Raiders recorded just 3 points in the third period, Bethel just 2.
McGuire & Co. took control in the final quarter, although Bethel did not go away quietly. Madison Millsaps got 3 of her 5 second half points in the final period, while PEyton Guy added 2 to complete Bethel's scoring.
