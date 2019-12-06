The Cove Creek girls’ basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 49-8 home victory over visiting Green Valley.
Cove Creek improved to 7-0 and stayed one game in front of second place Blowing Rock in the standings. Visiting Blowing Rock knocked off Parkway 37-18 to improve to 6-1. Parkway fell to 4-3.
Hardin Park beat Mabel 41-17 and Valle Crucis beat Bethel 35-19.
In the boys’ games, Blowing Rock improved to 7-0 with a 45-13 win over Parkway, which fell to 6-1. Cove Creek beat Green Valley 38-21, Valle Crucis beat Bethel 53-23.
On Dec. 9, Cove Creek plays at Mabel, Parkway plays at Bethel, Blowing Rock plays at Valle Crucis and Hardin Park plays at Green Valley.
Girls’ middle school standings
Team Record
Cove Creek 7-0
Blowing Rock 6-1
Hardin Park 5-2
Parkway 4-3
Valle Crucis 3-4
Mabel 2-5
Bethel 1-6
Green Valley 0-7
Dec. 5 games
Valle Crucis 41, Mabel 17
Blowing Rock 37, Parkway 18
Cove Creek 49, Green Valley 8
Hardin Park 41, Mabel 17
Dec. 9 games
Cove Creek at Mabel, 4 p.m.
Parkway at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Blowing Rock at Valle Crucis, 4 p.m.
Hardin Park at Green Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys’ middle school standings
Team Record
Blowing Rock 7-0
Parkway 6-1
Hardin Park 4-3
Valle Crucis 4-3
Cove Creek 3-4
Green Valley 3-4
Bethel 1-6
Mabel 0-7
Dec. 5 games
Valle Crucis 53, Bethel 23
Cove Creek 38, Green Valley 21
Blowing Rock 45, Parkway 13
Hardin Park 39, Mabel 2
Dec. 9 games
Cove Creek at Mabel, 5 p.m.
Parkway at Bethel, 5 p.m.
Blowing Rock at Valle Crucis, 5 p.m.
Hardin Park at Green Valley, 5 p.m.
