BOONE — The Cove Creek School volleyball team has come a long ways in three years.
The eighth graders on the team are proof of the team’s improvement. The Raiders paid their dues when the current eighth graders were in the sixth grade.
Those days are officially in the past, at least for the 2019 season. Cove Creek capped an undefeated season with a 25-17, 25-20 victory over the four-time defending champions Parkway in the finals of the Watauga County Middle School 2019 Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 10 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Cove Creek won its first volleyball championship since 1992.
Cove Creek finished with a 17-0 record after winning the regular-season championship with a 14-0 mark. The Raiders opened the postseason tournament with a win over Mabel on Oct. 8.
Cove Creek followed on Oct. 10 with a win over fourth-seeded Valle Crucis, but it didn’t come easily. The top-seeded Raiders needed three sets to beat fourth-seeded Valle Crucis 25-5, 22-25 and 15-3 before taking on second-seeded Parkway in the finals.
“We played together,” Cove Creek coach Audra Vannoy said. “They trusted each other. They’ve built this for three years as a group. They stayed with it and have been through a lot. We took our lumps, but they were able to finish through any adversity because they’ve been there before.”
Going into the 2019 season, Parkway had a four-year streak of 66-2 with four straight tournament championships. Parkway finished the 2019 season with a 13-4 and finished second in the regular season with an 11-3 record. Parkway had a chance to grab a fifth tournament title after claiming a 25-11, 25-17 win over sixth-seeded Blowing Rock in the semifinals.
Parkway also beat Green Valley in the first round of the tournament.
Parkway took an early l0-5 lead on Cove Creek in the first set, but the Raiders rallied back to trail 10-9. Cove Creek eventually tied the set at 14-14 and started to pull away from the Patriots by grabbing an 18-16 lead.
After winning the first set, Cove Creek took a 9-2 lead in he second and never allowed Parkway to get closer than 24-20. A Parkway error gave Cove Creek the point it needed to take the victory.
Cove Creek rolled to a big victory in the first set of its semifinal match with Valle Crucis. Madison Combs provided the serving for Cove Creek’s set-beginning 11-0 lead.
She started the run with an ace, added another ace to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead and yet another ace to give Cove Creek a 10-0 lead.
Valle Crucis broke the Raiders’ run on a Cove Creek mistake, but Bailey Main six points to give the Raiders an 18-2 lead they would ride to a set victory.
Valle Crucis came back to win the second set after falling behind 21-16. The Cougars tied the set with a kill from Michelle Klemann. After a Cali Hagaman service ace, Ayla Yates provided the set-winning kill for the Cougars.
Cove Creek regrouped by taking a 5-1 lead that was stretched to 6-3. The Raiders scored the final nine points on a run capped by an ace from Evie Robbins.
Parkway broke open a close set against Blowing Rock after getting off to a slow start against the Rockets. Parkway fell behind 6-2 but tied the set 8-8. The Patriots moved out in front 13-9 and then went on a 10-1 run capped by a service ace from Sydney Marsh that gave Parkway a 23-10 lead.
