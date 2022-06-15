BOONE — It’s not easy to introduce people to a new sport, start a team and hit the ground running, but the Mountain Elite cheer team proved it’s possible.
The brainchild of coach Mandi Hood, the competitive cheer squad was a goal of hers from the moment she arrived in Watauga County in 2019.
“I noticed that there just really wasn’t anything like that in this area,” Hood said. “There are dance studios, which is great, there are some other cheer programs, but definitely nothing of this nature and just seemed like a good opportunity to bring something new to the community.”
Unlike other forms of cheer, Mountain Elite is not hyping up a crowd for a team, they are the team the crowd is cheering for. It’s a high-energy performance sport like gymnastics or figure skating with a routine that brings all eyes to the competitors.
While common in larger metro areas, there was not a team in the Watauga. Hood was building up to forming a team while she taught tumbling classes for a year-and-a-half.
“I put out this idea of wanting to start a cheer team and the minimum for a team to be able to go to these events is six kids,” Hood said. “My goal was to start small, see what happens. I had an interest meeting, I rented a room at a hotel in town with a little PowerPoint presentation to kind of explain what our expectations are, what our goals are.”
Word of mouth quickly spread and when the team had its first practice, there were 16 girls ranging from 6 to 13 years old. While other sports split athletes up based on age, the different levels of cheer are based on skill, meaning Hood had her team.
Eventually, the time came for the team’s first competition. Hood selected an event in Winston-Salem, opting for a smaller competition that was relatively close to Boone.
“It was a little less nerve-wracking because there weren’t quite as many spotlights and loud music and all of that stuff, but it was a really great experience,” Hood said. “I think the most important thing for me was seeing the families’ reactions because they don’t know what they got into either. They think their girls are doing this fun thing and they look adorable in their sparkly outfits and then they get to see the routine and the other competitive teams and they’re like, ‘Wow, there’s really something to this.’ Especially after the first event, I think everyone got a lot more invested in the program.”
By the end of their first season in the spring, Mountain Elite had competed in Asheville, Concord, Sevierville, Tenn., and their largest event in Nashville. The event in Nashville saw more than 100 teams, which allowed Hood to expose her team to many different routines and levels of competition.
“They see some of the older girls or some more advanced levels and see something to work towards,” Hood said. She added that it showed her girls what could be attainable from a new skill to full-blown scholarships.
When looking back on the first full season, Hood said it was a learning experience all around, but also a season of constant growth.
“Just going through that all together, it’s been a really fun experience. All the families got close, the girls got close,” Hood said. “It really brought them together and it’s made a huge difference. A lot of the girls that were super quiet, they’ve gotten a lot more confident.”
With the sport being nearly year-round, it did not take long for preparations to get underway for a second season. The first season, while successful in creating a platform, was only the start of what Hood hopes can grow into multiple teams, more competitions and more memories to be made.
For more information about Mountain Elite cheer, visit www.mountainelitecheer.com.
