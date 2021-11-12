ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Laney Shook poured in a game high 16 points and Sarah Thompson added 8 more to lead the Watauga middle school girls district team to a competitive win over TA Dugger, 34-29 on Nov. 11.
While TAD edged ahead, 11-8, at the end of the first period, Watauga's stifling defense allowed only a single point by Dugger in the second period, helping the Pioneers to a 13-12 advantage at the break. Watauga outscored Dugger in the second half, 21-17, to secure the win.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL WATAUGA SCORING
- Laney Shook: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocked shots
- Sarah Thompson: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 blocked shot
- Izzy Torg: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 blocked shot
- Blair Haines: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Boys jump out early, hold on for win
The Watauga middle school boys had a similarly competitive game against TA Dugger, coming away with a 38-33 win.
A first quarter spurt led to a 13-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter, then the Pioneers held on through the remaining three periods.
Eli Bishop was the scoring leader with 9 points, while Brady Lindenmuth and Nate Gutschall pulled down 10 and 8 rebounds, respectively. Four of Lindenmuth's rebounds were on the offensive end, helping the Pioneers to second chances on missed shots.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL WATAUGA SCORING
- Eli Bishop: 9 points
- Cade Keller: 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 blocked shot
- Evan Burroughs: 5 points, 2 steals
- Jackson Love: 5 points, 1 steal, 2 rebounds
- Brady Lindenmuth: 4 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot
- Nate Gutschall: 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 blocked shot
- Wit Williamson: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.