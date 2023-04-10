BOONE — The Charlotte Independence ended the Appalachian FC Sasquatches cup run on Wednesday, April 5, by a score of 2-0.
Played at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, Charlotte dominated virtually every statistical category.
A first-half penalty kick from Charlotte’s Khorie Bennett, as well as a second half goal from Clay Dimick, were how the Independence separated themselves by the end of 90 minutes.
Bennett drew a foul inside the box in the 24th minute, then finished from the spot in the 25th, sending the ball beyond the reach of App FC's Jacob Agnew.
Charlotte's accurate passing allowed them to keep possession for lengthy periods of time. In the 66th minute, Charlotte’s wingbacks teamed up to double their squad's lead. Left back Avionne Flanagan crossed the ball to right back Clay Dimick, who put the ball in the bottom right corner past Agnew for the final 2-0 margin.
App FC will pivot to preparing for their regular season, set to start on May 7. The Sasquatches will open their 2023 calendar away in a match against the Georgia Storm, at the University of West Georgia Soccer Complex. Start time is 7 p.m.
