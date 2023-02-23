BOONE — The 2022-23 Watauga Pioneers boys basketball season ended in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs with an 85-33 loss to the Charlotte Catholic Cougars on Feb. 21.
The No. 28 seeded Pioneers (12-14, 5-5 NWC) had their lowest scoring output of the season against the No. 5 seed Cougars (22-5, 11-2 SWC).
Watauga was out-rebounded 41-22, while the Pioneers were also bested in takeaways (combined steals and blocks), 17-10.
Despite the loss, Watauga ends the year boasting the school's best record for a boys varsity team since the 2018-19 season, which was also the last year that the Pioneer boys qualified for the playoffs.
Watauga can also take pride in finishing the season at third place within the Northwest 3A/4A conference, which is the highest regular season conference finish that the Pioneer boys have achieved since 2010-11 (2nd place).
