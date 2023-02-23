Morrison drive downcourt

Grant Morrison drives down the court in a game against the Freedom Patriots on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The 2022-23 Watauga Pioneers boys basketball season ended in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs with an 85-33 loss to the Charlotte Catholic Cougars on Feb. 21.

The No. 28 seeded Pioneers (12-14, 5-5 NWC) had their lowest scoring output of the season against the No. 5 seed Cougars (22-5, 11-2 SWC).

