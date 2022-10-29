WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Oct. 28, the Watauga High School football team ran roughshod over the Ashe County Huskies, leaving West Jefferson with a 56–28 win to cement sole ownership of the NC Northwest Conference title.
Although Watauga (9-1, 5-0 NWC) had secured at least a share of the title in the previous week’s win over Freedom, a victory against the Huskies (3-7, 1-4 NWC) guaranteed sole possession.
The evening started out red hot for both teams, with scores aplenty early on in the first quarter.
Watauga scored on their first possession after only four plays,with QB Maddox Greene sprinting 67 yards on the Pioneers first play from scrimmage. Greene ran in a 10-yard touchdown soon after to put Watauga up 7-0.
Although Ashe County had failed to score on their opening possession, their second showed an immediate response, as Huskies running back Matthew Peterson ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run. Ashe quarterback Blake Peters hit Ian Graybeal for a 2-pt conversion to give the home team an 8-7 lead.
Something must’ve been in the air on the night, as more big plays kept coming. Watauga running back Will Curtis returned the ensuing kickoff for 48 yards, and then Greene again busted a long rush for a 40-yard touchdown to put the Pioneers up 14-8.
Greene was eager to get his hands back on the ball, as on the very next Huskies play from scrimmage, the two-way Watauga QB/CB intercepted Peters to regain possession.
The next Pioneers drive took nearly five minutes off the clock as Greene, Curtis and Trey Thompson all took turns with the rock. After Watauga opened the game with 14 straight rushing plays, Greene found Isaiah Shirley for a 9-yard touchdown pass on his first passing attempt.
Following that, Huskies mainstays Peters and Peterson orchestrated a long 12-play, 65-yard classic air-raid drive to respond, putting the scoreline at 21-14 after a failed 2-pt attempt.
On the next Pioneers possession, Cole Horine mixed in on a few carries, but for the most part, Greene advanced the ball on this one. Out of 11 rushing plays, Greene carried six of them. However, Thompson was the man across the goal line, on a 4-yard rushing touchdown to reestablish the two-score advantage for Watauga.
Ashe ended the next drive with a turnover on downs after fourth straight incomplete passes. However, the Pioneers had no such struggles, as five plays later Greene lobbed a high, arching deep shot to Jackson Pryor down the away sideline for a picturesque 27-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds remaining in the half. The score at the break was 35-14 in favor of Watauga.
The Pioneers received the ball coming out of half time, and picked up right where they had left off in the second quarter, marching 70 yards down the field on eight straight rushing plays, with the majority being gained by Curtis on a 41-yard sprint. Curtis granted his team their sixth touchdown of the evening on a 1-yard dive, setting the score at 42-14.
The Huskies next drive stalled out and they were forced to punt the ball away. Watauga resumed business as usual as Thompson and the Horine brothers continued the rushing attack’s parade downfield. On the seventh play of the drive, Greene tucked the ball and delivered a 10-yard touchdown for his third rushing score on the night, and fifth overall.
Ashe County failed on a fourth down conversion on their own 35-yard line during their next drive, granting the Pioneers excellent field position. Greene hit Pryor for another 27-yard gainer, and not long after Curtis tacked on his second touchdown — which was Watauga’s eighth, to go up 56-14.
Now armed with a running clock and a comfortable lead, many backups entered the game for the Pioneers.
Although the Huskies put together a respectable 56-yard drive full of downfield throws, the running clock meant that there was no real hope of a comeback attempt. Peters eventually found Peterson out of the backfield for a 10-yard touchdown pass. A missed two-point conversion meant the score was 56-20 with 6:30 left to play.
Ashe then pulled off a successful onside kick attempt against a Watauga team that prides themselves on quality special teams play. The Huskies recovered the ball just beyond midfield, and two plays later Peters again found Peterson for a receiving touchdown, going for 39 yards on a catch-and-run. A successful two point conversion pass from Peters to Ryder Phipps allowed Ashe to reach half of the Pioneers point total. The 56–28 score line held to the end of the game as Watauga kneeled out the clock after that.
This season the Pioneers have outscored the Huskies 111-49 over the course of two contests, more than doubling the output of their High Country rivals. Furthermore, the win secured the sole ownership of the NWC title for Watauga, marking the fifth straight year that the Pioneers have won their division. That remarkable run encompasses fully half of the 10 total football conference titles that Watauga lays claim to over their 57 year history.
With the regular season now wrapped up, the Pioneers can look forward to hosting a home playoff game at Jack Groce Stadium next week. The South Iredell Vikings (4-6, 1-5 GMC) out of Statesville, North Carolina come to town on Friday, Nov. 4. The Vikings are slotted as a No. 30 seed while the hometown Pioneers enter bracket-play as a No. 3 seed. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring
Watauga 21 14 14 7 56
Freedom 8 6 0 14 28
1st Quarter
WAT — Greene 10 run (Kight kick)
ASH — Peterson 71 run (Graybeal pass from Peters 2-pt)
WAT — Greene 40 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Shirley 9 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
2nd Quarter
ASH — Peterson 1 run (2-pt failed)
WAT — Thompson 4 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Pryor 27 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
3rd Quarter
WAT — Curtis 1 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Greene 10 run (Kight kick)
4th Quarter
WAT — Curtis 2 run (Kight kick)
ASH — Peterson 10 pass from Peters (2-pt failed)
ASH — Peterson 39 pass from Peters (Phipps pass from Peters 2-pt)
Team Statistics:
Watauga — Ashe
Number of Plays 52 — 54
Total Offense 478 — 381
Time of Possession 22:26 — 24:54
Turnovers 0 — 1
First Downs 24 — 21
3rd Down Conv./Att. 3/7 (42.9%) — 3/8 (37.5%)
4th Down Conv./Att 2/3 (66.7%) — 1/4 (25%)
Penalties/Yards 4/50 — 2/30
Selected Individual Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
WAT Maddox Greene 4 6 69 66.7% 2 0
WAT Matthew Habich 0 1 0 0% 0 0
ASH Blake Peters 26 36 232 72.2% 2 1
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
WAT Maddox Greene 20 217 10.9 3
WAT Will Curtis 10 80 8 2
WAT Trey Thompson 8 62 7.8 1
ASH Matthew Peterson 17 154 9.1 2
ASH Blake Peters 1 -5 -5 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
WAT Jackson Pryor 2 54 27 1
WAT Isaiah Shirley 2 15 7.5 1
ASH Matthew Peterson 5 70 14 2
ASH Colin Estes 10 60 6 0
ASH Tanner Poe 5 50 10 0
ASH Ian Graybeal 4 40 10 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
WAT Carlton Horine 8 5 6 0 0 1
WAT Morgan Henry 5.5 4 3 0 0.5 0
WAT Jackson Lang 4.5 1 7 0 0 0
WAT Isaiah Shirley 3 2 2 1 2.5 0
WAT Lucas McIver 3 2 2 0 0 0
WAT Jackson Pryor 2.5 2 1 0 1 0
WAT Josh Bollinger 2.5 2 1 0 0 0
WAT Luke Edmisten 2 2 0 0 0 0
WAT Maddox Greene 2 2 0 0 0 1
WAT Trathan Gragg 2 1 2 0 0 0
WAT Jonathan Lutabingwa 2 2 0 0 0 0
Kicking Stats
FG FGA XP Pts
WAT Grant Kight 0 0 8 8
